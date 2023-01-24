EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 30-Feb 3

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the Brannings and Slaters are butting heads over the baby.

But is Jack’s behaviour about to lose him Denise?

Also, Sam finds out about Zack, and Lola comes clean to Lexi – just as her mum arrives.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Jack goes to war with the Slaters

Ricky Jr has offered to support Lily bringing up the baby.

Jack is fuming when he finds out and all hell breaks loose.

Jack demands a meeting with Stacey and Martin and the families come together.

But Jack is insistent they make Lily have an abortion.

However Stacey stands her ground and states a termination is not an option.

It leaves Jack fuming.

Jack later corner Lily and tries to put her off being a teen mum.

Stacey is furious when she finds out and bans the Brannings from having anything to do with the baby.

Sam and Denise warn Jack he’s out of order.

Meanwhile, Ricky is devastated by his dad’s behaviour and moves out to live with Sam.

2. Lola confesses

Lola realises Lexi needs to know the truth about her prognosis.

She breaks the news to Lexi that she’s dying and Lexi is devastated her mum lied to her.

3. Emma arrives in Walford

Emma is in Walford and watching her daughter in secret.

She sees upset Lexi go to the playground after hearing Lola’s news.

Emma approaches her and offers some words of comfort.

However, she doesn’t reveal who she is.

Emma then books an appointment with Lola at Fox and Hair.

But will Emma confess her true identity?

4. Sonia’s new lodger

Reiss suggests Sonia gets a lodger to help with her money worries.

Sonia is thrilled when she meets Jed and invites him to move in.

Reiss is clearly jealous and hopes she’ll evict Jed.

It’s obvious Reiss is desperate for Sonia’s attention, but will she realise?

5. Denise torn

Denise is stressed with everything going on with the family.

She finds flirty Ravi a very willing shoulder to cry on.

After a pep talk from Patrick, Jack asks Denise out on a day date.

But it all goes wrong when he catches Ricky Jr skiving from school.

After Sam makes a comment about Denise’s age, she’s fed up.

She decides to go on a night out with Kim and heads to Walford East.

Ravi is delighted to see her there.

But will anything happen?

6. Sam supports Zack

Sam realises the text from the clinic was about Zack and he confesses he’s HIV positive.

She supports him, but is furious to hear he’s not picked up his meds.

7. Whitney gets news about the baby

Whitney panics when she starts spotting.

After the hospital gives her news about the baby, she confides in Kat that Zack hasn’t returned her calls.

Kat tells her not to write him off just yet.

But will he step up? And is the baby okay?

8. Martin leaves?

Martin is offered some well-paid work for a few weeks in Turkey.

However, he worries about leaving Stacey and Lily. Will he go?

