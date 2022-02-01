EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 7-11

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the net is closing in on Gray as Tina’s body is close to being discovered.

Whitney also decides to go to the police. Is this the end for Gray at last?

Meanwhile, it’s all go for Stacey as she starts her new business and eyes a possible new romance.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: EastEnders cast for 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Tina’s body discovered?

Gray panics when he sees the Argee Bhajee’s been cordoned off following the gas explosion.

He’s horrified when a builder tells him the place needs to be stripped.

Will they discover Tina’s body?

2. Chelsea holds Jordan

Denise asks Chelsea about taking her medication and Chelsea rips up her prescription.

She’s on edges as it’s the day she can hold Jordan, but she can’t get hold of Gray.

With no word from him, Chelsea goes to the hospital where she’s allowed to hold Jordan for the first time.

She’s totally overcome with love.

Chelsea later shows Gray the pictures and he accuses her of showing off, lying that he had to work.

He cruelly berates her and leaves her distraught.

3. Whitney goes to the police

Shocked by the state of Chelsea, Whitney makes a big decision.

She goes to the police to tell them Gray killed Chantelle.

She fills DCI Arthurs in on everything she knows.

Whit is relieved and optimistic when they say they will help Chelsea if she is in danger.

4. Gray plans to flee

Fearing his crimes are about to be exposed, Gray packs a bag and grabs his family’s passports.

The pressure grows when DCI Arthurs arrives. Is the game finally up for Gray?

5. Honey stands firm

Honey warns Billy she won’t play favourites as the new market inspector.

But when Jean arrives and offers her a cake in exchange for Stacey getting a good spot, will it work?

6. New business and a new man for Stacey?

Eve and Jean support Stacey as she opens her new business to a long line of customers.

Kheerat is one of them and Stacey is pleased to see him.

Jean serves him, but he and Stacey share a longing look.

It’s clear there’s something brewing between them…

Stacey is forced to visit Kheerat later in the week and apologise after he gets food poisoning.

He’s grateful for her concern.

She also finds out he paid for the repairs to her van and he kisses her on the cheek.

Will these two get together?

7. Mick left heartbroken again

Despite Janine trying to persuade him not to, Mick takes Ollie to see Linda.

However, Linda doesn’t turn up leaving them both devastated.

Mitch suggests he gets back on the dating scene.

Along with Harvey and Rocky the men are trained by Peter ahead of a night out.

Mick heads to Ruby’s with the guys and gets chatting to a woman named Angela.

However everyone apart from Mick notices something very odd about his date…

Back home, Mick feels awful when furious Shirley tells him he forgot Ollie’s school project.

He’s hungover and guilty, but Janine has a plan to cheer him up.

Will it work?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2022? Find out here!

8. Jean softens to Harvey

Jean isn’t happy when she finds out Harvey is her cab driver for her doctors appointment.

But he manages to save the day when he returns her diary after she left it in the cab.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.