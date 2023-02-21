EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 27 – March 3

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed hard news for Whitney and Zack. They head to the hospital to hear the results of their unborn baby’s tests, but what does this mean for the future?

Elsewhere, Denzel is in too deep, and Suki and Nish are renewing their wedding vows. But will Suki regret it?

All this and more in the EastEnders spoilers below.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Denzel’s lies cause trouble

Denzel is worried he’s bitten off more than he can chew when he is shortlisted in The Walford Young Writers Competition.

Howie whisks him off for a celebratory breakfast.

But afterwards Denzel admits to Nugget that he stole the story from a TV show he watched with Amy.

A reporter from the Walford Gazette is on the way to interview Denzel but he’s worried he’s about to be found out!

As the journalist asks her questions, Howie’s pride soon deflates when he realises Denzel’s been lying.

But hoping to save face, he goes along with Denzel’s story that he was inspired by his grandparents.

And soon Howie is promising the Gazette an interview with the grandparents too. Oops!

Howie enlists Rocky’s help and sets off to convince Patrick and Vi to pose as Denzel’s grandparents and be interviewed by the Walford Gazette.

It takes a while to convince Vi but she eventually agrees.

Patrick and Vi are a huge hit with the Walford Gazette and the reporter loves their stories.

In fact, the reporter is so impressed by their fake love story that she asks them for a follow-up interview on their own. Can they keep their lie going for longer?

2. Suki and Nish prepare for their wedding blessing

As the day of Nish and Suki’s wedding blessing approaches, there’s tension between them when Nish brings the ceremony forward despite Suki’s misgivings.

When a tap in the Panesars’ house breaks, Suki asks Mitch for help and the pair chat about family life, but from across the Square, Nish is watching.

Determined to make the wedding blessing the talk of Walford, Nish gets busy inviting as many people as possible.

He invites Honey, leaving Suki uncomfortable, and later invites Eve and the Slaters, too.

Later at the Vic, Mitch reveals he’s been helping Suki with their tenants, and a jealous Nish makes an ominous call to Ravi.

Is Mitch in danger?

What is Nish planning?

Luckily for Mitch, Suki overhears Nish and Ravi talking about Mitch and a row erupts.

Suki assures her husband that he is the only man for her.

But it’s not long before Eve’s arrived trying to persuade Suki that they should make a go of it.

Will Eve go to the ceremony? And what will Suki think to see her there?

Meanwhile, across the Square, Suki is getting ready to say her vows.

Will she go through with the wedding blessing?

3. Denise learns shocking news about Ravi

After a tense run-in with Ravi at the Minute Mart, Denise is feeling guilty about their secret snog.

So she heads home for a bit of afternoon delight with husband Jack, who’s working from home.

Her attempt at seduction though, hits a bump when she spots a picture of Ravi on Jack’s laptop and realises that he is being investigated.

She starts to panic that her ill-advised liaisons with Ravi could be exposed.

Later, Denise and Jack are horrified to learn that Amy overheard Ravi with a woman when she was hanging out with Nugget.

Obviously Jack wants to go round and shout the odds but Denise offers to talk to Ravi instead, so she goes to Walford East to find him.

Ravi assures Denise that she’s got nothing to worry about, but that just leaves Dee more worried than before!

4. Heartbreak for Whitney and Zack?

Zack and Whitney try to stay positive when they go to the hospital for the results of their baby’s tests.

Whitney has the support of best friend Chelsea, and Zack is desperately trying to give her as much help as she needs, but it’s tough for them both.

And there’s bad news in store when they discover their baby has Edward’s Syndrome.

Zack’s shocked by the news and struggles to cope, leaving Whitney to face things on her own.

But after some words from sister Sharon, he finally heads to the hospital to support Whitney.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

