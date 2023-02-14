EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 20-24

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Linda is haunted by a face from the past.

Soon, she’s faced with a big decision about the sale of The Vic, but what will she do?

Meanwhile, Denise is tempted by Ravi.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Linda haunted by Dean

Linda is devastated to receive a photo from Carly of Shirley and Dean together.

She breaks down and heads to the back to be alone.

But Kathy spots her and offers comfort.

The women bond over what they have both gone through.

2. Sheanu reunited

Sharon and Keanu meet in The Vic and talk about their feelings.

They share a kiss in the toilets and Sharon is clearly smitten.

However, she is left heartbroken when she finds out about Keanu and Sam.

After a chat with Kat, Sharon confesses she loves Keanu.

The pair plan a date, but will it go well?

3. Denise turns to Ravi

Denise is fed-up when Jack is distracted during their date.

But when Ravi enters the pub, Denise kisses Jack to prove a point.

Ravi offers to help Kim so he can be near Denise.

But Denise soon becomes flustered by Ravi’s presence at Fox & Hair.

She shares some harsh words with Ravi.

He therefore decides to pull out of the event.

Ravi later gives Denise a hotel key card and asks her to spend the night with him.

Will she cheat on Jack?

4. Who will get The Vic?

Nish and Suki put in an offer for The Vic.

Sharon is furious and confronts them.

She then turns to Phil for advice on how to handle Nish.

But will Phil help her get the pub?

5. The Taylors vs the Panesars

Karen is distracted and accidentally walks out of the Minute Mart without paying.

Suki accuses her of stealing and Karen vows never to shop there again.

Nish forces his wife to apologise.

He wants to protect their image, but will Suki agree?

6. Pancake wars!

Bobby and Freddie compete in a pancake eating competition to raise some extra cash.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

