EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 13-17

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ryan returns – but what is he planning?

1. Ryan returns

Whitney calls Ryan to tell him about her baby, but accidentally blurts out Lily is also pregnant.

Ryan then turns up in Walford.

Stacey is shocked to see him.

But she agrees to hear him out just as Lily arrives to meet her dad.

Ryan offers to help them out financially before heading to The Vic.

In the pub, Ryan exchanges some harsh words with Jack and Sam.

2. Ryan drops a bombshell

Lily has her first scan and Stacey and Ryan support her.

But Stacey is fuming when Ryan drops a bombshell…

Stacey and Ryan share some harsh words during the scan.

They are asked to leave.

Lily is upset with Stacey for her behaviour towards Ryan, but Stacey reminds her Martin has always been the father she needed.

Will Lily find out what’s really going on?

Feeling like a burden to Stacey, Lily makes a big decision.

What will she do?

3. Sharon makes Linda an offer

Linda struggles on her first Valentine’s Day without Mick and Sharon helps her cope.

But Linda has more bad news when she finds out Janine wants to sell Mick’s share of The Vic

Sharon makes Linda an offer she can’t refuse.

She’ll buy Mick’s half of The Vic.

But as Sharon pushes forward with her plans, Eve overhears and begins to plot…

Will Sharon get The Vic?

4. The Panesars buy The Vic?

Eve puts Suki forward as a potential buyer for the pub.

Suki later reveals in The Vic that she and Nish are renewing their wedding vows.

Eve is crushed – has she lost Suki for good?

5. Jack pushes Denise into Ravi’s arms

Jack tries to unite his family with lunch at Walford East, but is angry to learn Nugget has been bullying Lily and Ricky.

He has a blazing row with Ravi.

Denise is furious with Jack and they row once they are back home.

She storms out.

She heads straight to Walford East to see Ravi.

But what will happen between the pair?

6. Freddie is a hit

Stressed Stacey injures her back and Freddie offers to help with the bap van.

Freddie is an instant hit with the customers – what could possibly go wrong?!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

