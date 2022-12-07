EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 19-23

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal it’s Janine and Mick’s wedding day, but Shirley knows Janine’s lying.

The question is: can she prove it in time to stop the big day?

Meanwhile, there’s more heartbreak for Lola, and Phil returns.

All this and more in next weeks EastEnders spoilers.

1. Shirley is on to Janine

Despite Linda telling Shirley to give up her vendetta against Janine, Shirley watches her like a hawk.

When Janine slips out, Shirley follows her.

Sonia helps Janine with her wedding dress.

She tells her Janine doesn’t need to get married just because she’s pregnant.

Shirley is sure Janine is up to something.

But does she have enough evidence to convince Mick he’s making a mistake?

2. Mick has his stag

Mick heads out on his stag do at the club.

Callum talks to Mick about his feelings for Linda, but will Mick confess he’s not over his ex?

3. Will Mick marry Janine?

On the morning of his wedding, Linda offers Mick a way out.

Will he take it?

Janine waits at the registry office for Mick…

But will Mick show up? Or has he chosen Linda?

4. Lola’s heartbreak continues

Lola discovers the clincal trial won’t work for her and snaps at Lexi.

She feels bad so they have some mother-daughter time plaiting each other’s hair.

But they are both devastated when Lola’s hair comes out in clumps.

Lola’s distraught at what the future now holds.

5. Keeble threatens Kat

Keeble pays Kat and visit and demands she get Phil to return to Walford.

If Kat can’t bring him home, Keeble says he’ll be arrested.

6. Alfie makes his move

Alfie is thrilled when Honey is ill and Kat has to fill in as Snow White.

Meanwhile Felix and Kim battle it out for the solo and Harvey’s costume is too tight, so he’s uncomfortable.

All Alfie is bothered about is Kat, though.

His big finale speech is all about his love for Kat, but will Snow White let her Prince Charming kiss her?

7. Phil returns

Phil is back and Kat is angry to know why he has returned.

When he won’t let Kat and the boys go to the carol fundraiser, Alfie confronts him.

8. Ricky and Sam back on?

Ricky and Sam have a row and he finds her in the cafe to apologise.

Later, Ricky is thrilled to have a second date with Sam.

9. Denzel surprises Amy

Denzel wants to get Amy a special Christmas present and surprises her.

Thanks to advice from Patrick he’s made her a playlist and she’s thrilled.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Rose Cotton is EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.