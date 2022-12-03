EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 12-16

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the day of Dot’s funeral has arrived.

Emotions are running high as Sonia tries to keep it together and old faces return to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, the sombre mood doesn’t stop Janine plotting!

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Dot departs Walford for the final time

It’s Dot’s funeral and hercoffin is loaded into a horse-drawn carriage.

She is about to take her final journey around Albert Square.

The residents line the streets to pay their last respects to the Walford icon.

Jay is unable to officiate due to needing to support Lola at her radiotherapy session.

Colin arrives to pay his respects surprising Sharon.

She’s delighted to have his support on this difficult day.

Sonia has not written her eulogy and is overwhelmed by the pressure.

Martin encourages her to speak from the heart.

2. Old faces return for Dot’s funeral

Other mourners gather at the church including Mary.

She reveals Lofty is also on his way, but is running late!

Disa is also there to pay her last respects.

She later shares a moment with an emotional Kathy, who is upset over her daughter, Donna.

3. Sonia’s grief overwhelms her

Sonia stands up to deliver her eulogy.

Will she get through it? Or is the pressure just too much?

4. More tributes are paid at Dot’s wake in EastEnders spoilers

The mourners gather for Dot’s wake in The Vic.

Sonia is pleased as more memories are shared.

Jack pays tribute to Dot as Jim’s true love.

Everyone raises a toast to Dot Branning.

5. Lauren confronts Linda

Linda is terrified to see Lauren has returned for Dot’s funeral.

Lauren has a go at Linda for breaking her dad’s heart, but does she know the truth about Annie?

6. Janine breaks Linda’s heart

Janine is frustrated that Mick hasn’t told Linda about their wedding date.

Knowing Linda can hear her, Janine loudly asks Kathy to cater the reception.

Hurt Linda can’t believe Mick didn’t tell her.

The former couple later talk and she tells him if he’s happy, so is she. But is he?

7. Janine plots to get rid of Linda

Janine is fed up of Linda’s constant presence and demands Mick buy her out of The Vic.

She pushes Mick to get a bank loan and get rid of his ex for good.

But after talking to Linda, Mick realises how much she needs the pub.

He comes up with another solution. However, how will Janine react?

8. Alfie’s panto plans hit the skids

Alfie starts panto auditions, determined to cast Kat as Snow White and himself as the Prince.

But Sharon crushes his dreams when she overrules him and gives Honey the part.

