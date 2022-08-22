EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 29-Sept 2

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Janine’s fury over the outcome of Linda’s court hearing as her jealousy over Mick grows.

Elsewhere, Jean’s homecoming takes an awkward turn. Will she be able to adjust to her life back in Walford?

Also, Dana has doubts about going to university.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Linda’s court hearing takes place

Linda’s emotional as she gets the news that her divorce from Mick has been finalised.

It’s also the day of her court hearing and she starts to fear that she’ll be sent to prison, saying goodbye to Ollie and Annie before she goes to learn her fate.

Mick vows to continue to support Linda which causes Janine’s jealousy to build.

He goes with her to the hearing as she tries to own up to her mistakes in court.

Linda gets the news that she’s a free woman and returns to The Vic to celebrate.

However, her happiness is short lived as Zack enters with some shocking news.

What does he say?

2. Janine blackmails Jada

Janine’s had enough of Linda lingering around Mick and plans to take control of things.

She blackmails Jada by giving her money, wanting her help in getting rid of Linda.

As Linda walks free after her hearing, will Janine’s plan work?

3. Billy tries to impress Honey

Billy asks Honey to join him in a dance at the Carnival but she declines.

Taking Rocky’s advice on how to woo her, Billy arranges a Carnival party for both Honey and Janet.

Will Honey be impressed?

4. Jean struggles to settle in

Jean’s feeling uncomfortable as she returns back home to see Arthur hiding away from her.

Things are made more awkward as she spots Harvey and Dana before heading to the Carnival.

She avoids them by heading back to the Slater house, feeling humiliated.

Back at home, Jean’s room needs decorating and Kheerat makes a start despite Stacey telling him not to.

A paint fight breaks out with Jean, Kheerat, Eve and the children ending up in a right mess.

Will Jean be able to settle in again?

5. Dana changes her plans in EastEnders spoilers

Dana tries to convince Harvey to visit Jean but he doesn’t want to know.

She feels like she needs to be there for him, with her concerns increasing.

Dana plans on giving up her place at university but as she goes to tell everyone she’s stopped in her tracks.

As she walks into her surprise party, will she change her mind?

6. Jean and Kheerat have a heart to heart

Kheerat and Jean try to face their fears with Jean plucking up the courage to go outside.

Kheerat takes Jean’s advice to be there for Suki.

However, as Jean builds her confidence she overhears Harvey saying that she’s not invited to Dana’s party and is hurt.

7. Kheerat and Suki talk

Kheerat talks to Stacey and Jean, agreeing to look out for Suki but tensions rise once more when he realises that Ravi and Nugget are moving in with her.

When Ravi insults Kheerat, Stacey and Suki start to open their eyes to what Ravi is really like.

8. Phil’s playing with fire

Kat tells Phil that Keeble needs to go away or she will ruin the wedding.

Phil calls up his contact, Dodge, who gives him information about the DCI.

He then tells Dodge to leave England.

Keeble and Phil meet up but she’s furious when she finds out that Phil has been telling people on her list of names to leave the country.

Phil’s on Keeble’s case so she threatens him.

He must give her information on someone or he’ll soon find himself back in a prison cell.

