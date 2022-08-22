EastEnders Linda, Dana and Kim
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 29-Sept 2

Linda's court hearing is here and Jean's back home

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Janine’s fury over the outcome of Linda’s court hearing as her jealousy over Mick grows.

Elsewhere, Jean’s homecoming takes an awkward turn. Will she be able to adjust to her life back in Walford?

Also, Dana has doubts about going to university.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Linda’s court hearing takes place

EastEnders Linda going over her speech

Linda’s emotional as she gets the news that her divorce from Mick has been finalised.

It’s also the day of her court hearing and she starts to fear that she’ll be sent to prison, saying goodbye to Ollie and Annie before she goes to learn her fate.

EastEnders Linda saying goodbye to Ollie, holding a card, with Mick watching on

Mick vows to continue to support Linda which causes Janine’s jealousy to build.

He goes with her to the hearing as she tries to own up to her mistakes in court.

EastEnders Linda concerned

Linda gets the news that she’s a free woman and returns to The Vic to celebrate.

However, her happiness is short lived as Zack enters with some shocking news.

What does he say?

2. Janine blackmails Jada

EastEnders Janine plotting with Jada

Janine’s had enough of Linda lingering around Mick and plans to take control of things.

She blackmails Jada by giving her money, wanting her help in getting rid of Linda.

As Linda walks free after her hearing, will Janine’s plan work?

3. Billy tries to impress Honey

EastEnders Honey, Kim, Sonia and Whitney at the Carnival

Billy asks Honey to join him in a dance at the Carnival but she declines.

Taking Rocky’s advice on how to woo her, Billy arranges a Carnival party for both Honey and Janet.

Will Honey be impressed?

4. Jean struggles to settle in

EastEnders Jean and Billy see Harvey and Dana

Jean’s feeling uncomfortable as she returns back home to see Arthur hiding away from her.

Things are made more awkward as she spots Harvey and Dana before heading to the Carnival.

She avoids them by heading back to the Slater house, feeling humiliated.

EastEnders Jean looking paranoid

Back at home, Jean’s room needs decorating and Kheerat makes a start despite Stacey telling him not to.

A paint fight breaks out with Jean, Kheerat, Eve and the children ending up in a right mess.

Will Jean be able to settle in again?

5. Dana changes her plans in EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Harvey and Dana chatting

Dana tries to convince Harvey to visit Jean but he doesn’t want to know.

She feels like she needs to be there for him, with her concerns increasing.

EastEnders Dana worried on the phone

Dana plans on giving up her place at university but as she goes to tell everyone she’s stopped in her tracks.

As she walks into her surprise party, will she change her mind?

6. Jean and Kheerat have a heart to heart

EastEnders Kheerat and Jean talking in her room

Kheerat and Jean try to face their fears with Jean plucking up the courage to go outside.

Kheerat takes Jean’s advice to be there for Suki.

However, as Jean builds her confidence she overhears Harvey saying that she’s not invited to Dana’s party and is hurt.

7. Kheerat and Suki talk

EastEnders Kheerat and Suki in the Vic

Kheerat talks to Stacey and Jean, agreeing to look out for Suki but tensions rise once more when he realises that Ravi and Nugget are moving in with her.

When Ravi insults Kheerat, Stacey and Suki start to open their eyes to what Ravi is really like.

8. Phil’s playing with fire

EastEnders Kat talking angrily to Phil

Kat tells Phil that Keeble needs to go away or she will ruin the wedding.

Phil calls up his contact, Dodge, who gives him information about the DCI.

He then tells Dodge to leave England.

EastEnders Phil and Dodge talking in The Vic

Keeble and Phil meet up but she’s furious when she finds out that Phil has been telling people on her list of names to leave the country.

Phil’s on Keeble’s case so she threatens him.

He must give her information on someone or he’ll soon find himself back in a prison cell.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Strictly star Neil Jones smiling on This Morning
Strictly star Neil Jones confirms romance with Love Island 2022 star as they’re ‘pictured holding hands’
Shane Richie and Alan Carr
Shane Richie’s appearance leaves Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow fans all saying the same thing
Lisa Riley smiling at event and star in Emmerdale
Lisa Riley reveals heartbreaking reason she won’t marry her fiancé Al
Emmerdale Sandra and Aaron
Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Aaron brings down Sandra as he returns to the village?
Maimie McCoy and Marc Warren in Van der Valk series 2
Van der Valk viewers’ plea to ITV as they complain about same issue with series
Carol Vorderman smiles at Top Gun premiere
Carol Vorderman shows off hair makeover after reaching out to Josie Gibson’s stylist