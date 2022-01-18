EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for 24-28 January

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Phil makes a huge decision about his future with Kat – and she isn’t going to like it.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is falling further into Gray‘s grip and Kheerat’s determined to act.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil breaks up with Kat

Kathy is angry when she finds out Phil is selling his businesses.

She warns him Ben should be his priority.

Phil makes a big decision about his future when Jean reminds him how much Kat loves him.

He breaks up with Kat as he can’t face telling her the truth about his possible prison sentence.

Sharon knows something is going on with Phil and pressures him to tell her the truth.

He comes clean that he’s facing life in prison, and Sharon insists he tell Kat or she will.

2. Chelsea falls further under Gray’s spell

Chelsea is put on anti-depressants, but it upsets her as it means she can’t breastfeed.

Denise wants what’s best for her daughter, and Gray is fuming but pretends to agree.

Gray manipulates Chelsea into not taking the meds so she can breastfeed.

Chelsea throws the medication in the bin and Whitney is worried as it’s clear Gray’s grip is tighter than ever.

3. Kheerat gets a confession?

Kheerat gives Gray a lift to the hospital and does his best to get a confession.

But just as Gray stars to say something, a doctor interrupts them. Will Kheerat get the truth out of Gray?

4. Stuart’s fears grow

The doctor explains the surgery to Stuart, and says they want to proceed as soon as possible.

But Stuart panics when they mention pain medication. Will he go through with the operation?

5. Mick helps Janine

Mick tells Janine she has to prove she’s a good mum.

But when he witnesses Scarlett reject her, he takes matters into his own hands.

He gives Scarlett a special gift and says it’s from Janine.

Will his plan work?

6. Stacey gloats to Martin

Stacey snaps at Martin on her first day as market inspector.

She asks if he’s jealous, but he admits he turned the job down first.

7. Dana in turmoil

Harvey insists he and Dana are leaving Walford as he doesn’t want people to find out what Aaron has done.

However, Dana doesn’t want to go.

After an awkward moment with Bobby, Dana calls in sick to Peter.

But she accidentally doesn’t hang up…

Peter overhears her conversation with Mila and Kioni.

What will he do with the information he’s heard?

8. Ben and Callum united

Ben and Callum open up about their struggles and promise to always be there for each other.

