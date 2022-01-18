EastEnders Phil Sharon Chelsea all look worried week 4 first look comp
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for 24-28 January

Phil makes a big decision about his future

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Phil makes a huge decision about his future with Kat – and she isn’t going to like it.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is falling further into Gray‘s grip and Kheerat’s determined to act.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil breaks up with Kat

EastEnders Mon 24 Jan Phil look concerned in the cafe

Kathy is angry when she finds out Phil is selling his businesses.

She warns him Ben should be his priority.

EastEnders Tue 25 Jan Phil breaks up with Kat

Phil makes a big decision about his future when Jean reminds him how much Kat loves him.

He breaks up with Kat as he can’t face telling her the truth about his possible prison sentence.

EastEnders Sharon puts pressure on Phil Tue Jan 25

Sharon knows something is going on with Phil and pressures him to tell her the truth.

He comes clean that he’s facing life in prison, and Sharon insists he tell Kat or she will.

2. Chelsea falls further under Gray’s spell

EastEnders Tue 25 Jan Chelsea's been prescribed anti-depressants and can't breastfeed

Chelsea is put on anti-depressants, but it upsets her as it means she can’t breastfeed.

Denise wants what’s best for her daughter, and Gray is fuming but pretends to agree.

EastEnders Tue 25 Jan Gray's grip on Chelsea is tighter than ever as she throws her meds away

Gray manipulates Chelsea into not taking the meds so she can breastfeed.

Chelsea throws the medication in the bin and Whitney is worried as it’s clear Gray’s grip is tighter than ever.

3. Kheerat gets a confession?

EastEnders Thu 27 Jan Kheerat tries to get Gray to confess

Kheerat gives Gray a lift to the hospital and does his best to get a confession.

But just as Gray stars to say something, a doctor interrupts them. Will Kheerat get the truth out of Gray?

4. Stuart’s fears grow

EastEnders Mon 24 Jan Stuart panics when the doctor mentions pain medication

The doctor explains the surgery to Stuart, and says they want to proceed as soon as possible.

But Stuart panics when they mention pain medication. Will he go through with the operation?

5. Mick helps Janine

EastEnders Mon 24 Jan Scarlett is thrilled with a special present from Mick, which Mick tells her was Janine's idea

Mick tells Janine she has to prove she’s a good mum.

But when he witnesses Scarlett reject her, he takes matters into his own hands.

EastEnders Mon 24 Jan Scarlett is thrilled with a special present from Mick, which Mick tells her was Janine's idea

He gives Scarlett a special gift and says it’s from Janine.

Will his plan work?

6. Stacey gloats to Martin

EastEnders Fri 28 Mar Stacey asks Martin if he's jealous

Stacey snaps at Martin on her first day as market inspector.

She asks if he’s jealous, but he admits he turned the job down first.

7. Dana in turmoil

EastEnders Fri Jan 28 Dana calls in sick

Harvey insists he and Dana are leaving Walford as he doesn’t want people to find out what Aaron has done.

However, Dana doesn’t want to go.

EastEnders Fri Jan 28 Dana calls in sick

After an awkward moment with Bobby, Dana calls in sick to Peter.

But she accidentally doesn’t hang up…

EastEnders Fri Jan 28 Peter overhears Dana's conversation and is stunned

Peter overhears her conversation with Mila and Kioni.

What will he do with the information he’s heard?

8. Ben and Callum united

EastEnders Tue 25 Jan Ben and Callum promise to be there for one another

Ben and Callum open up about their struggles and promise to always be there for each other.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

