EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 7-11

Gray is finally on the ropes

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the end is here for murderer Gray Atkins.

But as he scrambles to get away, will he escape justice? Or will someone dish out their own type of justice instead?

Also, Karen and Mitch reach a decision about their future and Kheerat returns.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: Is Gray leaving EastEnders?

1. Gray taken in for questioning

EastEnders DCI Arthurs interviews Gray

Gray is taken to the station for questioning about Tina and agrees to give his DNA.

It’s not long before Gray realises they have no evidence and demands to be released.

2. News about Tina spreads

EastEnders Sonia is heartbroken to hear about Tina

Janine takes it upon herself to let slip to Sonia and Whitney the news that Tina is dead.

Sonia is crushed and Whitney soon realises exactly who’s behind it.

3. Whitney tells Mick everything

EastEnders Whitey tells Mick Gray killed Tina

A shaken Whitney finds Mick and reveals the truth: she is sure Gray killed Tina.

Mick can’t believe what he’s hearing and reels from her bombshell.

EastEnders Whitey tells Mick Gray killed Tina

When Shirley demands to know what’s going on, Mick is forced to come clean.

Mick has his doubts, but Shirley quickly realises it all makes sense.

EastEnders Shirley vows to end Gray as Mick tries to stop her

As everything becomes clear Shirley vows to end Gray.

Trying to break down his door, will she be the one to get to Gray?

4. Gray tries to gain control

EastEnders Gray calls Chelsea and tells her to come home

Chelsea is panicked when Gray calls her and demands she comes home without explaining why.

She’s even more suspicious when she can hear Shirley banging on the door outside.

EastEnders Gray calls Chelsea and tells her to come home

Desperate Gray feels the walls closing in and turns to Karen.

Not believing a word that’s being said, Karen hides him from the rest of the Square.

EastEnders Gray is waiting for Chelsea

When Chelsea returns home, however, she’s stunned to find Gray waiting for her.

She demands the truth, but will he come clean?

EastEnders Chelsea is stunned to find Gray waiting

Chelsea knows everything is at stake and as Gray is unable to control his rage, this could be the end for Chelsea.

Will help come to her in time?

5. Karen refuses to believe the truth

EastEnders Mitch tries to make Karen see the truth about Gray

Mitch finds out the devastating truth about Chantelle and goes to break the news to Karen.

Karen only wants to believe the best in her son-in-law and refuses to listen to what Mitch is saying.

EastEnders Karen refuses to believe the truth about Gray

Mitch desperately tries to convince her it’s true, but will Karen listen?

Read more: EastEnders full cast list for 2022

6. Gray tries to flee

EastEnders Gray in the Square

As the truth about Gray’s dark past begins to emerge, he knows his options are running out.

Gray realises he has to act fast to get away.

EastEnders Gray in the Square

But how far will he go to escape justice?

And will someone get to him before he manages to get away?

7. Kheerat returns

EastEnders Kheerat arrives just in time to deal with Ranveer

In Kheerat’s absence, Vinny steps up for an important meeting, but it doesn’t go well.

Kheerat returns in the nick of time and puts Ranveer at ease, but he later has shock news for his family.

EastEnders Kheerat tries to leave as Whit pleads for his help

Revealing he’s wanted by the police, Kheerat says he’s leaving for good.

But Whitney stops him and pleads for his help to protect Chelsea.

EastEnders Kheerat tries to leave as Whit pleads for his help

Kheerat insists he has to leave.

But when he witnesses Gray shouting at Denise, Kheerat risks everything to help Chelsea.

8. Rocky asks for help

EastEnders Rocky asks Harvey for a place to stay

Wanting to give the Carters space, Rocky needs a place to stay.

He asks Harvey for some help.

EastEnders Rocky isn't up to the job

Rocky also convinces Rainie to give him a job at the funeral parlour.

However, it’s soon clear he’s not up to it.

9. Mitch and Karen back together?

EastEnders Karen and Mitch dance as Bailey tries to reunite them

Bailey is determined to reunite Karen and Mitch so recreates their first date.

Will the couple agree to give things a shot?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

