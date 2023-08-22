Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Cindy and Ian Beale’s arrival in Walford sends shockwaves through the Square. As George prepares for daughter Anna’s birthday party, his world is rocked at Cindy’s sudden return.

Meanwhile, Ian desperately tries to convince Cindy to return to France, and Kathy is shocked by the return of her family. How will the residents of Walford adjust to the shock return of Cindy and Ian?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers!

1. Cindy reunites with Peter

Hot on her son’s trail, Cindy meets with Peter. As they talk, Peter takes a call from Ian. Ian demands that Peter gets his mum back to France.

But, while Peter’s back is turned, Cindy heads to Albert Square in search of Kathy. How will she react to Cindy’s sudden return?

2. Cindy returns to Walford

Desperate to not be seen, Cindy tries avoid seeing those who knew her from years ago. Not finding Kathy in the café, Cindy heads over to No 45 to face the music. It’s not long before all hell breaks loose between the women.

3. Kathy puts on a spread

Prior to Cindy’s return, Kathy is rushed off her feet catering for Anna’s 21st birthday party. She sends Rocky and Bobby to the chippy to prep.

After a shock visit from Cindy, Kathy is stunned to learn that Peter is back in Walford. Later, she and Peter have a heart-to-heart. But what will come out of it?

4. George feels the pressure on Anna’s birthday

It’s Anna’s 21st birthday, and the family have rallied around to make it one to remember. As Gina takes Anna to get glam at Fox & Hair, Elaine, Linda and George transform The Vic into a Spanish fiesta.

But George is feeling emotionally overwhelmed by the day. He tells Elaine how sad he is that Rose is missing yet another milestone in their daughters’ lives.

Elaine reassures George before Anna and Gina arrive to a whole host of birthday surprises. Feeling emotional, George heads outside for some fresh air…

5. Ian is hot on Cindy’s trail

Later, Ian arrives in Walford. Pulling up outside The Vic, he’s desperate to get Cindy out of town.

He manages to find Cindy. But is it too late already?

6. George and Cindy are reunited

Just as Cindy reunites with Ian, she is stopped in her tracks by George, leaving The Vic. George is shocked to see her, but grows angry to learn she was unaware that he and the girls were even in the Square – and that she didn’t return for them.

As Cindy questions George on their daughters’ whereabouts, he lies and tells her that they are both in Spain. Desperate to protect Gina and Anna, he takes Cindy to the barrel store and demands answers.

7. George and Cindy hash it out

Linda interrupts Cindy and George’s clandestine meeting. She berates George for his selfishness, pointing out all the hard work Elaine has put in for Anna’s party.

Realising that her daughters are only inches away, Cindy rushes into the bar and comes face-to-face with Anna, Gina and the residents of Walford. But what will happen next?

8. Ian opens up to Peter

Ian takes refuge in the laundrette. Peter heads to his dad’s side. After a chat, he soon realises the real reason his dad didn’t want Cindy to return to the Square.

Despite his dad’s insistence otherwise, Peter heads to The Vic to celebrate Anna’s birthday. It’s not long before Ian arrives, looking for Cindy. He bumps in to a shocked Sharon and Phil. How will they react?

9. Anna’s birthday surprise

The fallout of Cindy and Ian’s return sends shockwaves through Walford. Upstairs in The Vic, Cindy desperately tries to explain herself to Gina and Anna.

Anna and Gina confront their mum before heading to Peggy’s to drown their sorrows, but things quickly get out of hand. George fears the worst and tries to track down the girls with Cindy. But has something calamitous already happened?

10. The fallout settles

Ian tries to avoid Sharon and Phil, but Phil quickly makes it clear he wants Ian gone. Meanwhile, Sharon goes to talk to Ian herself.

Later, Ian heads to No 45 to reunite with Kathy who is reeling from Cindy’s arrival, but she’s stunned again when Ian reveals Cindy’s connection to the Knights.

With the Square in a state of shock, Cindy and Ian take refuge at Alfie’s.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

