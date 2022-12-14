EastEnders spoilers: Eve, Lily and Jean die in Slater house disaster on New Year’s Eve?

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed a terrifying disaster for the Slaters as a life-threatening catastrophe strikes on New Year’s Eve.

A carbon monoxide leak leaves Eve, Lily and Jean are in immediate peril.

Will they die on New Year’s Eve?

Read our EastEnders spoilers below to find out.

Eve is in the wrong place at the wrong time as disaster strikes at the Slater’s NYE party (Credit: BBC)

The Slaters throw a New Year’s Eve party

It’s New Year’s Eve, and the Slater party is in full swing.

Jean, who is starting to rekindle things with Harvey, is in her bedroom, fretting about him getting cold feet.

Meanwhile, Eve is shaken when Nish and Suki arrive with a bottle of whiskey for her.

She encourages them to stay and sets about befriending Nish.

Stacey comes down, and sees Harvey showing Freddie a ring-sized box.

Jean panics, thinking that Harvey might be about to propose.

Stacey worries that her mum will say yes to Harvey’s intentions.

But is Harvey going to propose?

Stacey waits for news at the hospital following the disaster (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Disaster strikes

As the clock counts down to midnight, Nish is looking for Suki, but is distracted when Eve suddenly collapses.

Meanwhile, Lily rushes off to be sick, and then, Jean faints in Harvey’s arms.

Bobby alerts everyone that Lily has collapsed in the hallway.

When the paramedics arrive, they tell everyone to evacuate the house immediately.

The Slater house and its guests have all been caught in a carbon-monoxide leak.

As Eve, Lily and Jean are rushed to hospital, will they die?

Nish is in the firing line for the boiler leak (Credit: BBC)

Nish worries that he’ll take the blame for the carbon-monoxide leak

Later, Nish is convinced that the Slaters will try to sue him over the boiler.

Harvey publicly accuses him of being responsible for the dodgy boiler.

As he rages about Harvey, Suki takes a call from the health and safety investigator.

They tell Suki that they know who is responsible for the leak.

As Jean and Harvey are having a cosy chat, the Panesars arrive.

What will they reveal?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

