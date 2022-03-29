EastEnders spoilers: Drunk Linda returns and ruins Tina’s funeral?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Linda returns for Tina’s funeral, but it causes some issues.

Linda realises Janine is the woman who told her to divorce Mick, and Frankie catches Mick and Janine together.

But will Linda ruin the funeral?

Linda returns for Tina’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda ruins Tina’s funeral?

A solemn atmosphere hangs over Albert Square as the Carter family prepare for Tina’s funeral.

At The Vic, Mick is shocked when Linda turns up.

The former couple quickly begin to argue and things get worse for Linda when Nancy gives her the cold shoulder.

At the crematorium, a tearful Shirley shares a touching eulogy, but Linda is distracted…

She recognises Janine as the person who told her to divorce Mick.

Linda recognises Janine (Credit: BBC)

Later Mick begins his eulogy but is overwhelmed with emotion and when Linda fails to support him, Janine rushes over to comfort him.

Linda’s blood is boiling and she storms out and has a confrontation with Nancy.

Meanwhile Zack misses his cooking competition to support Nancy, but after the drama with Linda, Nancy tells him to back off.

Alone with an intense mix of emotions, Linda begins to drink.

It’s not long before Linda drunkenly causes a scene at the crematorium as she rages at the Carters about Janine.

Shirley is furious and tells her she isn’t welcome at the wake.

Shirley tells Linda she’s not welcome at the wake (Credit: BBC)

Janine breaks up with Mick

At The Vic, Shirley gives Janine her respect for supporting Mick but warns her not to cross a line.

Meanwhile, Sharon spots a very drunk Linda heading over to The Vic but intercepts her and asks her to come back to her place.

Sharon explains she needs a plan to fight Janine but before she has a chance to finish, Linda rushes over to the pub and confronts Janine for telling her to divorce Mick.

Later Mick thanks Janine for all her support and the pair kiss. However Mick stops and tells her he wants to do things properly.

He needs to finalise the divorce with Linda and then they can be together.

Sharon explains to Linda she needs a plan to fight Janine (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Nancy is devastated by Linda’s actions and at Ruby’s she pours her heart out to Zack.

Frankie catches Janine and Mick almost kissing and a flustered Mick does his best to hide what was happening.

Later Janine tells Sonia about her relationship with Mick but Sonia warns her that Mick and Janine are made for each other.

With Sonia’s words on her mind, Janine makes the decision to end things with Mick.

Frankie catches Mick and Janine together (Credit: BBC)

Linda snaps at Frankie

Back at The Vic, a hungover Linda arrives to speak to Mick forcing Frankie to cover.

However when Linda starts to drink the situation gets out of hand and Linda shares some harsh words with Frankie.

Mick overhears the commotion and snaps at Linda, putting his foot down and telling her enough is enough.

Outside Mick tells Janine it’s definitely over with him and Linda, putting his foot down and saying enough is enough.

He kisses her in public for all to see, including Sharon.

Meanwhile Nancy gets upset with Zack for not telling her that Linda spent the night at Sharon’s but later feels guilty when she later learns he missed his competition to be with her.

Mick tells Linda about Janine (Credit: BBC)

The next morning Shirley thinks there could be intruders in the pub but it’s just Janine and Mick who have been up all night talking.

Nancy and Shirley share their disapproval that they’re together but Mick clearly doesn’t care.

Mick later suggests to Janine that they go away for a few days together. Janine convinces him to tell Linda that they’re an item.

Mick goes to see her and breaks the news to her that he’s with Janine but how will she react?

Meanwhile Nancy tries to make it up to Zack and has a proposition. What will he say?

