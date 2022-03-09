EastEnders spoilers: Does Gray kill Chelsea after as he finds out she betrayed him?

EastEnders killer Gray found out Chelsea called the police on him tonight but will he kill her?

In Wednesday’s episode, viewers found out Gray was hiding at Karen’s flat with Mack, Mia and baby Jordan, who was just released from the hospital.

Soon Mick and Whitney told Karen and Mitch that they believe Gray killed Tina.

Gray was hiding out at Karen’s as Mick, Shirley and Whitney are looking for him (Credit: BBC)

Mitch asked them if they thought Gray could’ve killed Chantelle and they revealed he had been abusing her and on the night she was going to run from Gray, she died.

Meanwhile Gray returned to his house and Chelsea demanded answers, wanting to know where her son was and if Gray did kill Chantelle.

Gray told his wife he did kill Chantelle but it was an accident. He explained they were going through a tough time and he found out Chantelle had been seeing Kheerat.

Chelsea called the police (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 14-18

He said when he went in to kiss Chantelle, she fell back on the dishwasher on to a knife and died.

Chelsea pretended to believe him but it was revealed to viewers she was on the phone to emergency services.

Chelsea agreed to leave with Gray but tried to stall him. However when he became frustrated he backed her into the dishwasher and she stumbled dropping her phone.

When Gray picked it up he realised she was on the phone with 999. Will he kill Chelsea?

EastEnders spoilers: Will Gray kill Chelsea?

Chelsea’s confrontation with Gray may be the last thing she does as Gray is unable to control his rage. Will help arrive in time?

There were lots of shots of the dishwasher too – was EastEnders foreshadowing the same fate for Chelsea as Chantelle?

Meanwhile, tomorrow, Mitch battles with recent revelations, but when he tries to tell Karen, she only wants to believe the best about her former son-in-law.

Desperate for her moment of reckoning with Gray, Whitney tracks him down but what will happen when they have their final showdown?

Will Gray get away? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has become a grandma at 50

With the truth about his dark past finally coming to light, police flooding Albert Square and numerous people with eyes for revenge, Gray realises his options are quickly running out.

How far will he go to escape justice and will someone else take matters into their own hands?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.