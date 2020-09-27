Denise Fox is going to hide son Raymond’s traumatic time from his biological father Phil Mitchell in EastEnders.

Last week, Denise discovered that the son she had had adopted after a drunken mistake with Phil was now an orphan.

Raymond will be kept away from his biological father Phil (Credit: BBC)

She was left devastated for the three year old but kept her identity a secret from his grandmother, Ellie.

But there is good news to come when doctors say Raymond will recover from his injuries.

Denise will take a break from the hospital and learn of Isaac’s issues with Phil. The hardman has trumped up charges against teacher Isaac after hearing a rumour started by Amy.

A row will break out and Denise will put Phil in his place – reminding him of his own drug issues.

And when Sheree later thanks her for helping Isaac, it makes Denise realise that she has to keep Raymond away from the Mitchells.

She makes the crushing decision to leave him with his grandmother Ellie and say goodbye forever. But will she regret it?

Denise Fox is broken for little Raymond (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers in tears as Denise Fox is reunited with her son Raymond

On Friday (September 25) night’s episode, Denise discovered Raymond’s family had been killed in a car crash – with him as the only survivor.

Devastated, Denise went to the hospital to see him and was overcome with emotion at being reunited with him.

However, she met Mica Paris’ character, Ellie, in the hospital. And it was clear she wasn’t a woman to be trifled with.

The new villain is the grandmother of Raymond, and now almost certainly his legal guardian after the death of her son and daughter-in-law.

But the emotional scenes had viewers in tears.

One said: “Awww poor Denise, this is going to be a big storyline.”

“My heart is breaking for Denise,” said a second.

Further to this, another said: “OMG why would they do this to Denise?!”

