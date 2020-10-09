Soaps

EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise reveals Phil’s identity to Ellie

Ellie is Raymond's adoptive grandmother

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders spoilers reveal Denise tells Ellie who Phil is. Will she stop him from visiting Raymond?

In next week’s scenes Ben shares his concerns with Callum over Phil visiting Raymond. He’s particularly worried what will happen if Denise finds out.

But what they don’t realise is Lexi has overheard the conversation.

EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise reveals Phil's identity to Ellie
Lexi tells Lola about Raymond (Credit: BBC)

Later, Lola is complaining to Jay about Denise’s bad mood at work but they are stunned when Lexi tells them about Raymond.

While Phil visits Raymond and Ellis in hospital, Lola questions Ben about Phil’s relationship to Raymond. However Ben gives Lola his view before telling her to stay out of it.

EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise reveals Phil's identity to Ellie
Ben warns Lola to keep out (Credit: BBC)

Ignoring Ben, Lola feels torn and later tells Denise that Phil has been visiting Raymond behind her back.

Reeling from the revelation, Denise makes a call to Ellie…

EastEnders: Denise tells Ellie who Phil is

Later Denise meets up with Ellie and tells her that Phil is Raymond’s biological father and that he’s bad news.

Denise soon confronts Phil to tell him she knows what he’s been doing.

EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise reveals Phil's identity to Ellie
Denise tells Ellie who Phil is (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Gray’s court outburst leaves fans furious 

Phil is furious at Lola for telling Denise that he has been seeing Raymond. Will Ellie stop Phil from seeing the little boy?

EastEnders: Raymond

Raymond is Denise and Phil’s son from a one-night stand.

In 2017, after his birth, Denise made the decision to put her son up for adoption.

He was adopted by Jonah and Lydia Dawkins. However last month, Denise was devastated to learn the Dawkins family had been involved in a car crash.

EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise reveals Phil's identity to Ellie
Raymond’s adoptive family were all killed in the crash (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey gets shocking news 

Jonah, Lydia and Raymond’s sister all died as a result of the accident, however Raymond was left injured.

After hearing what happened, Denise decided to start visiting Raymond. But she told his grandmother, Ellie, that she is a family friend.

When Phil learnt about the crash, he also started visiting Raymond. What will happen next for the young boy?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

