EastEnders spoilers: Jay proposes to Lola in heartbreaking Christmas Day scenes

The latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed Jay Brown’s Christmas present to Lola – a romantic wedding proposal.

But will Lola say yes?

Lola has been struggling with her terminal brain tumour diagnosis. Boyfriend Jay has stuck with her throughout, as Lola learned that her tumour would eventually kill her, and was there as she revealed all to her daughter, Lexi.

As the Square celebrates Christmas, Jay prepares a surprise proposal for Lola.

Can Jay make a happy woman of Lola in her final days?

Jay has big plans for Lola this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Jay reveals proposal plans to Billy

It’s Christmas morning on Albert Square.

Surrounded by family, Lola wakes up to find Lexi opening presents.

While she watches Lexi, Jay hands Lola a lovely gift.

Billy commends Jay for sticking by Lola throughout her sickness.

Jay confides in Billy, telling him that he plans on proposing to Lola today.

But when and how does he plan on popping the question to Lola?

Jay asks a stunned Lola for her hand in marriage (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay pops the question to Lola

Enlisting the help of Ben, Jay organises an outdoor Christmas miracle for Lola.

Surrounded by billowing fake snow and a romantic Christmas scene, Jay gets down on one knee in front of her.

He asks for Lola’s hand in marriage.

But will Lola say yes?

Or will her fear of the future result in her turning down Jay’s proposal?

This is likely to be Lola’s last Christmas (Credit: BBC)

When is Lola leaving EastEnders?

Lola Pearce has been confirmed to be leaving EastEnders.

It was announced that her exit would come at the end of a heartbreaking brain tumour storyline.

This story would see Jay and Lola becoming married before she dies of her condition.

With Lola’s diagnosis and Jay’s proposal, everything is lining up as planned.

Can Jay and Lola find happiness before her tearful exit from the show?

