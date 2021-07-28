EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Bernie ends up collapsing after taking more diet pills.

Bernie has been trying to lose weight so she can be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart. She asked Tiffany to get some diet pills to help her.

But despite finding out she is pregnant, Bernie is continuing to take the diet pills.

In next week’s scenes Tiffany is obsessively checking her face in the mirror.

Tiffany checks her face (Credit: BBC)

After speaking to Vinny about Dotty, Keegan confronts Dotty about the way she’s been treating Vinny.

EastEnders spoilers: Bernie collapses

Later Karen begs Bernie to eat but she is worried about putting on weight and secretly takes another diet pill.

She thanks Tiffany for getting them for her and Tiff heads out to another appointment.

Later Bernie is feeling faint and collapses.

Bernadette collapses (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Davood Ghadami plays Holby City newcomer Eli Ebrahimi – is the former EastEnders star married and a dad?

Keegan quickly rushes to Bernie’s aid while Gray calls an ambulance.

A frantic Rainie soon appears. When asked what medication she’s on Bernie is forced to admit she’s been taking diet pills.

Keegan is shocked as Bernie admits it was Tiffany who got the pills for her.

Keegan blames Tiff

Later, Keegan is furious at Tiffany for giving Bernie diet pills and getting more cosmetic work done. However Tiffany’s infection is getting worse.

Meanwhile at the club, Dotty confronts Vinny for telling Keegan about them, but Vinny takes the opportunity to reveal his true feelings for her, leaving Dotty feeling awful.

Keegan blames Tiffany (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Keegan cheats on Tiffany with Dotty?

Later Keegan picks up his wages from a drunk Dotty and she offers him a drink.

At home, Tiffany is feeling even worse and calls Keegan, but he ignores her call. Back at the club things heat up with Dotty.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.