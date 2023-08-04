EastEnders spoilers: Ben breaks down as he finally gets help

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Ben breaks down after speaking to Honey as he finally gets help for his bulimia struggles.

As Honey recognises that he’s struggling, she gives Ben some support.

But, is this Ben’s first step towards recovery in EastEnders spoilers?

Ben breaks down (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Honey spots the signs

Ben’s feeling pushed aside as Jay prepares for his upcoming parental hearing. As Billy decides to arrange a celebration gathering, Ben shuts himself off.

At the boxing ring, George convinces Ben to go to the hearing and be there for Lexi.

After Ben attends court, Honey spots the signs of his bulimia and urges him to be honest with her, sharing her own experiences with the eating disorder.

Failing to open up, Ben tells Honey to leave and breaks down. But, will he eventually let her in?

Ben takes a brave step (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben gets help for his bulimia

Honey tries to encourage Callum to speak to Ben but Ben’s furious that she’s betrayed his trust.

Ben sees Honey and storms over to her when she’s with Billy and Jay, falsely believing that she’s exposed his secret.

After Lexi tells Ben to apologise to Honey, he sits down to have a coffee with her.

Honey advises him to be honest with Callum and Ben prepares to do so until Phil triggers his purging.

Callum arrives home early and catches Ben, but his conversation with him doesn’t go smoothly.

Later on, Kat sees Ben in a bad way at the Boxing Den and tries to relate to his experience of rape.

She then convinces him to go to a support group. With Kat accompanying him, Ben starts to open up about his mental trauma. But, is this a positive step forward?

