EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Aaron arrives in Walford and catches Tiffany‘s eye. Could there be a new romance in Albert Square?

New character Aaron is played by Hollyoaks and Bad Education actor Charlie Wernham.

In upcoming scenes Peter vents to Ash about how Liam is treating his sister and tries to help Ash deal with what’s happened with Harvey.

After some crossed wires with Peter and Kat, Kat confronts Ash who reveals what Harvey said, leaving Kat floored.

Kat finds Harvey in The Vic and sacks him as he tries to explain that what he said was taken the wrong way.

Later Harvey tells Dana the news that he’s been fired. She reminds him that he needs to be careful about things he says causing upset, persuading him to talk to Ash.

Harvey is fired (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders and what really happened to him?

Feeling guilty about lying to him about Bobby, they agree to come clean.

Harvey clears the air with Ash and she softens to his apology. However Peter is outraged and chucks Harvey out.

Harvey later tells Kathy about his day from hell and how Peter made it worse. He realises that Dana has been over and he’s being lied to, he storms out.

Dana tells Harvey he needs to make amends with everyone that he’s upset and she’ll help him get his job back.

EastEnders spoilers: Aaron arrives in Walford

Liam catches Tiffany’s eye (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Tiffany tries to get Whitney to open up about Gray but she’s interrupted by Aaron who asks for directions. Tiffany likes what she sees.

At the cab office Aaron arrives much to Harvey’s delight. However Dana is clearly unimpressed to see her brother.

At The Vic Aaron gives Harvey some bad advice and rudely snaps at Dana for not taking their dad’s side, leaving her humiliated.

Aaron’s arrival doesn’t impress Dana (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 18-22

Later Aaron spots Tiffany but Liam is protective over her. Aaron tells her that he plans to be in Walford for a bit, but she tells Liam it’s too soon for her to be dating after Keegan.

Harvey fills Aaron in about Bobby as he tells his dad he wants to stay for a while – he’s spotted someone who’s caught his eye.

He later asks Tiffany out on a date and after some persuading, she agrees.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.