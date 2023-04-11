EastEnders spoilers: A first look at all-new pics for April 17-21

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Amy reveals the truth about Denise and Ravi’s affair to Jack, leaving Denise trying to explain herself. As Denise tries to explain the situation with Ravi, can she do enough to win Jack back around?

Also, as Zack considers participating in a boxing match, he panics when he finds out that he’s required to take a blood test in order to fight. This leads Zack to reveal the truth about his HIV diagnosis to Sharon and Martin. Can they support Zack? All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Amy exposes Denise and Ravi’s affair

Amy pulls a sickie and decides to stay home drinking whilst Denise is looking after her. With Denise questioning if she’s been drinking Amy reveals that she knows about her and Ravi’s affair.

With Ravi introducing Chelsea as his girlfriend at Nish’s party, Denise tries to reason with Jack as she explains her affair to him. Jack’s furious and angrily confronts Ravi, causing Chelsea to order Ravi to stay away from her for good.

Later on, Amy panics after a run in with Denzel and Nugget and tries to reach out to Chelsea. Chelsea, however, has a go at her for not telling her about Denise and Ravi’s affair. With Amy struggling, she heads to her bedroom and smashes her mirror in fury.

Later on, Lily bangs on the door of Amy’s house after receiving an alarming call from her. This prompts Jack to find Amy, questioning her on whether she’s self harming again. With Denise, Jack and Amy having an emotional conversation, Denise tells Amy that she’s not to blame for how things have worked out.

2. Nish has evidence on Suki’s crimes

Suki is upset to learn that Kheerat’s trial has been brought forward. At Nish’s party, Vinny can’t deal with his emotions and heads home receiving Suki’s support.

Later on, Suki’s shocked when she finds a memory stick with footage of her attack on Ranveer on it. She thinks that Nish has been keeping it to control her. She returns later shocked to find that the stick is now in Nish’s possession. Will he use it against her?

3. Howie learns the truth of the crash

Howie learns the true reason behind Kim and Denzel’s crash after delivering a letter about Kim’s court case. Kim worries that she might get sentenced and asks Denise to come and have a drink with her at the Vic.

4. Zack reveals his HIV to Sharon and Martin

With Sharon set to hold a community boxing match, Zack is persuaded to fight against Ben. However, he worries that his HIV status will be exposed when Sharon tells him that they require a blood test from him before the fight.

After getting some support from Whitney, Zack tells Sharon and Martin the truth. He tells them that he can’t fight in the boxing match and that he’s got HIV. How will they react?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

