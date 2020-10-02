EastEnders star Sid Owen refused to let viewers see his face on Loose Women today (Friday, October 2) after his horrific accident.

On today’s show, Sid Owen and his former EastEnders co-star Patsy Palmer joined the panellists for a chat.

Whilst Patsy joined via videolink, Sid opted to just use audio and instead have a photo of his face showing.

When asked why he wasn’t appearing on screen, he said it was due to his accident.

Sid kept his camera off during the interview (Credit: ITV)

Sid said: “Back in January I had my accident and I’m still having problems with my teeth and stuff like that. Down to coronavirus I’ve not been able to get down to the dentist.

“So it’s sort of knocked my confidence a bit.”

EastEnders: Sid Owen’s accident

Earlier this year, Sid was in Thailand when he was hit in the face with a golf ball, which shattered his jaw and left him with several missing teeth.

In pictures obtained by The Sun back in February Sid could be seen in hospital.

As reported in the publication, Sid explained: “One minute I’m playing a round and the next I’m in total agony and on my way to hospital.

Sid was hit in the face with a golf ball (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But actually I’ve almost been lucky because they told me if it had hit me two inches higher up, I’d probably be dead from that sort of impact.”

So it’s sort of knocked my confidence a bit.

He also revealed he had a bone graft followed by several rounds of dental surgery as they were unable to treat it all at once.

EastEnders: A Bianca and Ricky return?

On Loose Women, Patsy and Sid, who played Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher on the BBC soap, reminisced about their time on EastEnders.

Speaking about the possibility of either of them returning to the show, Sid said: “I’d love to work with Patsy again. One hundred per cent”

Bianca returned to EastEnders briefly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Patsy added: “Yeah I’d like to work with Sid again. But I don’t know I haven’t watched EastEnders, I don’t know how they’re doing it now.

EastEnders: Bianca’s cancelled return

Patsy then revealed she was due to return to EastEnders again. But her stint was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was there just before lockdown and I had to leave. There was a little bit I was going to do but I didn’t end up doing it and I don’t know how they’re doing it now because I haven’t seen it.

“Are they doing it? I mean are they filming right now? I don’t know, it’s terrible.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

