EastEnders star Shona McGarty looks totally unrecognisable in a backstage picture from the BBC One soap.

The Whitney Dean actress has been transformed into ‘Whitney Spears’ for a very special episode of the much-loved show.

EastEnders star Shona McGarty shows off transformation

Looking totally transformed, Shona dressed up in Britney Spears’ Toxic video costume for the part.

Shona and her co-stars dressed up to film street party scenes for the soap in aid of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Set to air in June, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Queen ascending the throne, the episodes will see Albert Square’s residents come together to celebrate.

Filming was watched by Prince Charles and Camilla earlier this week.

During the visit, the couple shared how they had supported Shona’s co-star Rose Ayling-Ellis during her stint on Strictly last year.

Rose romped to victory in December, taking home the Glitterball trophy.

Shona desperate to do Strictly

But she’s not the only EastEnders star who wanted to take part.

Shona has previously revealed how she is desperate to show off her dancing skills on the dancefloor.

She told the Daily Star Sunday: “I was asked to do it, but nerves got the better of me.

Shona plays Whitney Dean in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“As I’ve grown up, I have realised that the anxiety and nerve thing that I suffer from, which stops me from doing things, is all in my head. I’m doing more things now that I used to be afraid of, such as live interviews.”

The soap star added: “Maisie [Smith] keeps telling me to do Strictly and I would really love to, although she absolutely smashed it. I said to her that I’ll have to wait two years now before I do it.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

