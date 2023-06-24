EastEnders fans ‘work out’ shock twist with Cindy Beale’s gangster cell mate Jackie Ford

EastEnders fans think they have worked out a shocking twist with Cindy Beale and her ‘dead’ cellmate Jackie Ford. The BBC soap left fans stunned this week when it revealed Cindy was alive and well.

Far from dying in childbirth in prison 25 years ago, Cindy actually turned informant on her cellmate, the terrifying Jackie Ford. It meant that Cindy would be released from prison early – but she had to leave her life and children behind.

Cindy Beale is back in EastEnders – but fans think she is being tricked (Credit: BBC)

This week it was also revealed that during the last year Cindy had reunited with her ex-husband Ian Beale. The pair were seen living in France selling baguettes.

They were joined by their surviving son Peter and his son Louis. But there was a bombshell in the form of Cindy’s witness protection handler Mary.

Mary arrived in France to give Cindy the news that Jackie Ford had died. And not only that but by the end she was a spent force with no henchmen or family left behind to take revenge.

EastEnders: Cindy Beale’s return explained

It meant that Cindy is now free to resume her life as Cindy Beale officially – and go wherever she wants. Even Walford.

However with all the twists and turns in Cindy’s life so far – fans don’t think it’s that simple. And with Cindy herself faking her own death, fans are wondering if Jackie followed suit.

One said: “They stressed in a very heavy handed way that anyone related to or connected with her is long gone which, as this is a soap, suggests that some psycho will turn up hell bent on revenge at some point. Or she’s faked her death like Cindy and is biding her time waiting to get her own back.”

Cindy was under witness protection but now the woman she turned on is allegedly dead (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “There is no way they’re not gonna find a member of the Ford family to come to Watford. Either a granddaughter or grandson will appear to get revenge.”

A third said: “What if Jackie Ford has staged her own death too to draw Cindy back and out of witness protection?! Maybe that could be part of Cindy’s next exit?!”

Read more: EastEnders: 7 questions we still have after the Cindy Beale explainer episode

Another said: “In terms of whether this is the last we’ll hear of Jackie or the Fords- I highly doubt it. There is bound to be someone out there who is still holding a grudge. It’s also going to be interesting to know whether Phil knows of them. It would be fairly unrealistic if he hasn’t considering the circles he’s mixed in and the contacts he has.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.