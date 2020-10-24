EastEnders is lining up a shock split for Denise Fox and Jack Branning – and it’s all Phil Mitchell’s fault.

The hairdresser and the police officer have been solid for months since getting together on EastEnders last year.

Actress Diane Parish plays Denise (Credit: BBC)

But given the news of Raymond, the son Denise gave up for adoption, being orphaned and left in danger with his adoptive grandmother, Denise has decided she needs her son back.

She told Phil: “I’m in, but from now on everything that we do is for Raymond. No more fighting, we need to be on the same side.”

Last night (Friday, October 23), she told Jack and they had a furious row.

“What about us?” he raged.

“What about our life? We’re never going to be free with Phil breathing down our necks. I don’t want that for you, I don’t want that for me and I don’t want that for the kids.”

He stormed off to the Vic to give Denise time to think, but she didn’t change her mind.

Jack Branning doesn’t want Raymond with his family (Credit: BBC)

When she arrived at the pub to tell him, Jack wasn’t understanding.

He moaned: “What about me? What about my kids, what about my career? I can’t get into bed with the Mitchells.”

Denise told him: “I love you, I would never let anything bad happen to you and the kids. I want to bring Raymond up with you, make him part of our family. I can’t do that alone, I need you, I need you to stand by me. Can you do that?”

Denise is desperate to get her son back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Jack Branning splits with Denise Fox

But next week things, take a turn for the worse.

Jack will be deeply conflicted over Denise’s pleas for him to help her fight to get Raymond back.

She will ask for his help in setting up a bed for Raymond – but when Jack is sidelined, she’s upset.

Jack finds a note from daughter Amy’s teacher requesting a meeting about her.

Later, when something happens at the school Jack is in need of some dad-to-dad advice and seeks out Mitch.

But the recently bereaved father is still struggling to cope with the loss of hid daughter Chantelle and he tells Jack to put his children first.

He tells Denise he supports her in reclaiming Raymond – but that he has to put his children first and so their relationship can’t work anymore.

