EastEnders fans cheered on Shirley Carter as she attacked paedophile Katy Lewis.

Earlier this year, Mick realised he could be Frankie Lewis’s father after she revealed her mum is Katy.

However Katy was a carer at Mick’s childhood care home when he was just 12.

Katy denied Mick being Frankie’s father and tried to manipulate him into believing he was remembering his past wrong.

Frankie told Mick earlier this year that she believed Mick is her father (Credit: BBC)

But on New Year’s, Mick realised that Katy had abused him as a child.

In last night’s episode (Monday, January 11) the police were called on Katy. But when they turned up at her house, Katy slipped out of her home and over to Mick’s.

She told Mick that she would tell the police that Mick was the one who raped her. However Katy soon changed her tactic, saying the time she and Mick spent together was special.

But Mick told her she was a paedophile. She tried to convince Mick to deny it if the police come to talk to him, however they didn’t realise Mick’s mum Shirley had overheard everything!

Shirley overheard Mick and Katy talking about the abuse (Credit: BBC)

Shirley soon chased Katy out onto Albert Square where she punched her in the face. But she didn’t stop there, proceeding to kick Katy multiple times.

Shirley then called the police to report an assault. Meanwhile, viewers cheered on Shirley for attacking Katy.

Not a supporter of violence but Shirley did what she had to do 🙂 #EastEnders — Corbin 🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@CorbinCaptures) January 12, 2021

Way to go Shirley, Katy deserved it. Poor Mick though his terrified of anyone finding out💔#EastEnders — Hazel Bite Miles (@HazelBite5) January 12, 2021

Shirley giving Katy a good beating best thing to come out of 2021 so far..next on the list Gray #eastenders #busymama #catchuponiplayer — sugina (@sugina90606643) January 11, 2021

EastEnders: What’s next for Mick and Shirley?

Whilst it’s not revealed what happens next for Katy, Mick is worried as he can’t handle the thought of other people knowing what happened to him. Linda is determined to try and fix things.

Linda tells Shirley they need to be there for Mick (Credit: ITV)

Shirley is shocked to learn Linda has known about the abuse for a while.

But Linda tells her that they need to be there for Mick.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

