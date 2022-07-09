OPINION: EastEnders is dead. Done. There’s no coming back from this.

Shane Richie’s return just cannot revive the once-brilliant BBC soap – EastEnders is dead.

The BBC soap has gone through a tough few years of late with terrible decision after terrible decision tearing the formerly beloved show apart.

But nothing – not even the bin storyline – has come close to being as appalling as the latest misstep.

Shane Richie is coming back to EastEnders – and we should start digging the soap’s grave now (Credit: BBC)

Last night the BBC announced it is bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon.

It was news shocking enough to distract from the complete disaster that is our current Government – and no less disastrous.

Read more: EastEnders: 12 times Phil Mitchell has cheated death – is this his final act?

Some comebacks are great for soaps – Sam Mitchell being a case in point.

And some are less brilliant – Janine Butcher for example.

But this is just beyond terrible. Alfie Moon is the definition of a spent character.

EastEnders is making a mistake bringing Alfie back

By the time of his last stint everything good, fun and enjoyable about Alfie had been ripped away and in its place was a thoroughly unpleasant character.

It was particularly horrible to watch as he knocked up yet another Slater (Hayley, remember her?) and let Kat burn in an insurance fire.

Let’s be clear – other than presumably Shane Richie, literally no one else has been clamouring for Alfie’s comeback.

The fan reaction was split – with some excited – but many exactly the opposite.

One superfan posted on DS forums: “Awful decision. Are they trying to save the show or kill it?”

Alfie’s last stint in Walford destroyed the character – the next might destroy the soap (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “That’s me switching off then. Can just about handle Kim, add Mo and Alfie and it becomes unwatchable. Bad move Clenshaw.

Hardly a ringing endorsement for how ‘beloved’ Alfie is, is it?

With this decision, yet another EastEnders boss makes it clear he has no idea what the show needs to survive.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

And worse than that – it proves he has no idea what the soap’s fans want.

But with ratings falling below 2 million – it may not be a problem for long.

RIP EastEnders, you deserved better.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

