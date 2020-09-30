EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt has revealed the secrets behind his weight loss and his journey.

The actor took to Instagram stories earlier this week crediting his co-star Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, for helping him.

Sharing a message of appreciation, he said: “Like my mate Mr Wood says, ‘You’ve got to get out there. You got to do it. He goes running and I go cycling.'”

Adam credited his co-star Jake Wood for helping him (Credit: BBC)

And it appears the two actors even go cycling together as Adam recently shared a snap with Jake on their bikes.

EastEnders: Adam Woodyatt weight loss journey

Adam’s weight loss comes after he admitted he received a cruel comment about his weight.

He told Daily Mirror Newspaper: “One of the best examples of somebody being rude is when we were at the BBC Good Food show.

“This woman looks at me and says, ‘You’re fatter than you are on telly.’

Ian appears to enjoy cycling (Credit: Instagram @adamwoodyatt)

As well as being into cycling, it’s well known that Adam is a keen marathon runner.

Last year Adam and some of his EastEnders co-stars, including Jake, Natalie Cassidy and Emma Barton, ran the London Marathon to raise money for charities Alzheimer’s Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

Like my mate Mr Wood says, ‘you’ve got to get out there.’

The actors were called Barbara’s Revolutionaries and completed the 26.2 mile run.

They raised a staggering £135,000 for the charities and with gift aid the total was more than £157,000.

EastEnders: Adam taking an ‘extended break’ from the soap

Last month it was reported that Adam would be taking an extended break from EastEnders.

It was also confirmed last month that Adam had split from his wife Beverley after 22 years of marriage.

Adam and his wife Beverley split up last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokesperson confirmed Adam and Beverley had split last year.

They revealed: “Beverley and Adam separated in August last year and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

The former couple have two adult children Jessica and Samuel.

