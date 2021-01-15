EastEnders fans are convinced Ruby Allen is lying about pregnant.

Recently Ruby told Martin that she wanted to have a baby. However with Martin already being a father to four children, he told her he didn’t want to have anymore kids.

Ruby devised a plan to have Kush go on the run with his son, and Martin’s former stepson, Arthur. But she soon regretted giving Kush the money to leave, seeing how worried Martin was about the little boy.

Ruby told Martin she wants a baby (Credit: BBC)

Whitney convinced Kush to come back home with Arthur. But Ruby soon dropped a bombshell on Martin – she’s pregnant.

Martin struggled to take in the news at first. However in last night’s episode (Thursday, January 15), Martin told Sharon that Ruby is pregnant and he worried it was too soon into their marriage.

Sharon told Martin the family she has with Albie and Ian isn’t the family she imagined or planned, but it works.

Later, Martin returned home to Ruby. However just before he came in, it looked like she was about to pour herself a glass of wine.

Ruby seemed to be worried (Credit: BBC)

When Martin came in, he explained a baby would make things better and he wanted to be a family.

He then showed her a baby onesie, shoes and teddy he bought for their child. However as Martin told Ruby she was going to be a great mum, a worried look came across her face, leading fans to think she’s not really pregnant.

Except there is no baby Martin ruby only trapped you #EastEnders — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) January 15, 2021

i don’t think ruby’s pregnant and it was a desperate act to get martin to stay – anyway, stacey remains supreme #EastEnders — tiana (@gyatiana) January 14, 2021

Ruby looks guilty….Is she pretending to be pregnant? #EastEnders — André Cole (@redhotanchovy) January 14, 2021

EastEnders: Who are Martin’s children?

Martin already has two biological children and two stepchildren from his marriage with Stacey.

Ruby looks guilty…”

Bex is Martin’s oldest child, who he has with ex-wife Sonia Jackson. Bex is currently off travelling.

Martin has four children (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Martin became a father figure to Stacey’s oldest daughter Lily, who’s biological father is Ryan Malloy.

At first Martin believed he was the biological father of Stacey’s son Arthur. However it was revealed Arthur’s biological father is Kush, Martin’s best friend.

In 2017, Stacey gave birth to baby Hope, who is Martin’s daughter.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

