EastEnders scripts see Roxy Mitchell return from the dead

There are many ways EastEnders character Roxy Mitchell could return from the dead, according to scripts sent to the woman who played her, actress Rita Simons.

The much-loved EastEnders‘ character was, of course, tragically killed off alongside sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) six years ago.

The death of two favourite characters left fans heartbroken, with immediate calls to bring them back.

Now, in a new interview, Rita has revealed that she still gets questions about a possible return from the dead and even receives scripts from fans who have found ways to write Roxy back in.

EastEnders: Roxy and Ronnie’s death explained

EastEnders fans were heartbroken when the beloved Mitchell sisters, Roxy and Ronnie, died on the show back in 2017.

In one of the soap’s most controversial episodes ever, the sisters met their untimely deaths by drowning together on Ronnie’s wedding day.

Rita told the Radio Times: “To this day, I will get – whether it’s tweets, whether it’s someone in the street, whether it’s someone on Instagram, whether it’s a parent of a school – not that I go to school any more: ‘Why did they kill you? Why did they kill you? I stopped watching. Come back, come back.'”

Viewers have even made comparisons with Dallas. “Come on. If they can do it with Bobby Ewing, they could do it with you,” fans have begged Rita.

Fans have written EastEnders return for Roxy

The actress even revealed that fans have come up with ways to resurrect her character from the dead.

“I get it every day. I get scripts sent to me of ideas of how to come back from fans. Fans send me scripts that they’ve written. It has not stopped in six years.”

These scripts seem good enough to have almost convinced Rita herself. “If you see some of the scripts I’ve seen, I mean, who knows? The whole cliché of ‘never say never’, I don’t know,” she said, when asked if she would return.

