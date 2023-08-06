EastEnders star Rita Simons shows off new look ahead of joining Hollyoaks

EastEnders star Rita Simons has shown off a new look ahead of her swapping to soap rival Hollyoaks. The Roxy Mitchell actress has been sporting a short haircut in recent months.

But now she has embraced glamour again and had a full head of hair extensions put in. Sharing pictures of her new do on Instagram, Rita said: “And we are long again! Loved my bob/lob but it was time for a bit of glam this week.”

Fans are stunned with her look. One said: “Wow Rita babe you look absolutely gorgeous and look absolutely stunning, you are well beautiful and love your hairstyle it really suits you.”

Rita Simons shows off new look

Another said: “You look great Rita much love Chezza.” A third commented: “Guessing we’ll see this hair in Hollyoaks.”

It was revealed last month how Rita is joining Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in a major mystery role. It is claimed she will play a character who will “ruffle feathers” in the Chester village.

A source told The Sun: “Rita’s new character will certainly ruffle feathers and is set to stir the pot. Hollyoaks fans can expect plenty of fireworks.”

On Instagram, Rita also said: “So the news is out! I’m coming to the oaks @hollyoaksofficial to cause some trouble!”

When will Rita make her Hollyoaks debut?

She will make her debut later this year in the permanent role. However it has not yet been revealed who she will play – or be connected to.

But while she is joining the Channel 4 soap, Rita still has her eye on a more permanent EastEnders return. Fans were stunned earlier this year when Roxy appeared to her daughter Amy in a vision.

While fans know Roxy drowned with her sister Ronnie back in 2017, Rita has revealed there is hope she is still alive. Rita has told how an executive at the soap warned her not to film her own death scenes.

She told The Sun how she “refused point plank” to film anything in a coffin. She added: “It was really difficult because I was never a difficult actress or a diva but I had to do this thing to have any chance to protect me because I cared about Roxy.

“I didn’t let anyone film me jump in the pool, so no one saw me drown. I didn’t do anything but hold my breath and stay absolutely still. That is all I did, which you can see.”

