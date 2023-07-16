EastEnders legend Rita Simons lands job on rival soap as fans told to expect plenty of fireworks?

EastEnders legend Rita Simons has landed a new soap job after her shock comeback, reports claim.

The Roxy Mitchell actress has signed up to join Channel 4 show Hollyoaks in a major new role.

It is claimed she will play a character who will “ruffle feathers” in the Chester village. A source told The Sun: “Rita’s new character will certainly ruffle feathers and is set to stir the pot. Hollyoaks fans can expect plenty of fireworks.”

EastEnders star Rita Simons has signed up for Hollyoaks (Credit: Splash)

Earlier this year Rita hinted she had joined a rival soap to EastEnders – but fans thought it was Coronation Street. Speaking on Good Morning Britain Rita hinted at the move.

Presenter Adil hinted at the rumour, saying: “Is it one not far from this channel? How’s your Manchester accent?”

Rita replied, jokingly putting on said Manchester accent: “I’m not telling you. When I have something to tell you, I will tell you.

“All I will say for now is I’ve left it so that the public finally understand Roxy may not be dead. So in the future, who knows?”

EastEnders fans are desperate for her permanent return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders return for Rita Simons?

However while she is joining the Channel 4 soap, Rita still has her eye on a more permanent EastEnders return. Fans were stunned earlier this year when Roxy appeared to her daughter Amy in a vision.

While fans know Roxy drowned with her sister Ronnie back in 2017, Rita has revealed there is hope she is still alive. Rita has told how an executive at the soap warned her not to film her own death scenes.

She told The Sun how she “refused point plank” to film anything in a coffin. She added: “It was really difficult because I was never a difficult actress or a diva but I had to do this thing to have any chance to protect me because I cared about Roxy.

“I didn’t let anyone film me jump in the pool, so no one saw me drown. I didn’t do anything but hold my breath and stay absolutely still. That is all I did, which you can see.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

