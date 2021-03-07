Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has admitted missing the soap and her co-stars terribly.

The actress played Roxy Mitchell in the soap between 2007 and 2017 before she was killed off alongside sister Ronnie on New year’s Day.

EastEnders bosses killed off Ronnie and Roxy in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Fans were up in arms over the shock death.

It saw the sisters drown together in a pool on Ronnie’s wedding day – and sparked a furious fan backlash.

The stars themselves, Rita and Ronnie star Samantha Womack, has both previously admitted they didn’t want the sisters to die.

And now Rita has told how she would love a return.

Speaking to The People, she said: “I miss my friends there terribly.

“I loved it. It’d be fabulous to go back – but I’m dead [her character Roxy] and I’m OK with that!”

It’s taken a while for Rita to accept that the sisters are dead.

Rita Simons has revealed her regrets over Ronnie and Roxy’s deaths (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders: Rita Simons wishes bosses hadn’t killed Roxy

She previously told the Daily Star Sunday: “I wish they hadn’t killed us off.

“I don’t feel bitter but I haven’t quite made peace with the fact we are dead.

“Both Sam and I were gutted. That decision was made by one person and we had no choice in the matter.”

Actress Samantha, who played Ronnie, also told OK! magazine about her own annoyance at being killed off.

Samantha admitted she hated the idea she can’t go back to EastEnders (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

She said: “I hate the idea that I can’t go back – unless I come back as some weird Australian twin sister.

“I understand they have to regenerate and constantly recast, but my complaint was when you have two characters who are embedded within the fabric of that community, by killing them completely you’re removing them from any future producer.

“It’s short-sighted.”

