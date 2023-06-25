EastEnders reveals another huge return for Lola Pearce’s funeral

BBC soap EastEnders has announced a huge return for Lola Pearce’s funeral. The hairdresser will be laid to rest this week after dying from terminal brain cancer.

And it has now been confirmed that her absent mother Emma Harding will make an appearance at the funeral. Bosses have brought back Patsy Kensit to film the special scenes.

Spoiler pictures show Emma arriving at the church with a huge bouquet of flowers. It will come as a shock to Lola’s family and friends to see Emma there.

Viewers know Emma abandoned her when she needed her most. And now Emma will become upset and wonder if she is strong enough to say goodbye to her daughter again.

The actress, 55, made her debut earlier this year for a short stint as Lola Pearce’s long-lost mother Emma Harding. And despite appearing for just a handful of weeks, Patsy admitted she was desperate for a return.

EastEnders return for Patsy Kensit

She told The Sun: “It felt like winning the lottery to be offered this part. I would love it if my character Emma had a bigger role in the future.”

But Patsy added: “I already miss filming. I would absolutely consider a return — it would be wonderful.”

And it looks like the highly-secretive return came about just weeks after Patsy confirmed she’d quit in an Instagram post. In the post, Patsy revealed that she had finished filming her role in EastEnders. She also shared that she has been suffering from a severe chest infections.

She wrote: “We’re leaving on a jet plane! Don’t know when I’ll be back again…. Going to the heat.

Emma returns for Lola’s funeral

“Great news this Friday that my severe chest infection I’ve nursed since December has now been diagnosed. I’m on the right antibiotics and need to convalesce for a bit and will be right back on my feet!!!”

Patsy added: “Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @bbceastenders for being so kind and loving to me. Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EE family.

“Costume, makeup, AD’s, Ang at the help desk.. the fabulous @jamie_b10 and the phenomenal @danielle_harold for making me laugh my arse off everyday. I love you both… @theemmabarton so so many people….

“A new adventure begins. PS cannot forget the best agent in the world @celebagentsuk David Hahn and Sue I love you both.”

