Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will make a special appearance in EastEnders next month.

The royal couple have already filmed their cameo for the BBC soap and we’ve got a first look at their visit to the Albert Square set.

Prince Charles speaks to cast and crew of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The heir to the throne and wife Camilla will star as themselves in the celebratory programme.

They will join Albert Square residents as they mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party.

The specially shot scenes were filmed back in March when Their Royal Highnesses visited the set of EastEnders.

They had been kept a closely guarded secret with cast and crew sworn to silence.

But now it can be revealed the scenes will air on June 2.

Viewers have already seen Mick decide to throw a Jubilee party for the Square.

The royals visited the set back in March (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Special royal visit to air

And in upcoming scenes, he will tease some very special guests for the big bash.

I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.

In the episode, due to air on Thursday June 2, the partygoers will get the surprise of their lives as Mick and Linda greet The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and introduce them to the residents of Albert Square.

Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, hosts His Royal Highness at the party.

Prince Charles with EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy (Credit: BBC)

However, speaking about her brush with royalty, Kellie said: “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

“I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.

“They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!”

Prince Charles and Camilla with Mick and Linda (Credit: BBC)

Charles and Camilla’s EastEnders visit will ‘go down in history’

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw added: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as Their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

