In EastEnders, Phil Mitchell has certainly been around the The Square when it comes to women – he’s been with 22 women.

At the moment in EastEnders, Phil is currently in a relationship with Kat Slater – but she’s definitely not the first of his lovers.

Here’s every single woman Phil Mitchell has been with – including undercover cop Kate Morton.

Manda was the first of Phil’s lovers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Manda Best

Phil dated Manda before he came to Walford, although he soon kissed Manda once more when she turned up in 2009, upsetting her boyfriend Minty.

Eventually, Manda got jealous of Minty’s friendship with Sam Mitchell and pretended that she still loved Phil so that she could end her relationship with Minty. She then left Walford.

Julie dated Phil in 1990 (Credit: BBC)

Julie Cooper

In 1990, both Phil and Grant started flirting with Julie having no idea that the other liked her too.

Phil ended up standing Julie up, prompting Grant to go on the date with her instead.

After Grant slept with Julie, Phil admitted to his brother that he’d been encouraged to scare Julie into selling her salon to a gangster.

Phil failed to get through to Julie and realised that Grant would do a better job at persuading her.

As both Phil and Grant tried to get her to sell up, Julie was furious after finding out that the brothers were just using her.

Eventually, Julie did end up selling up and left Walford after making peace with them both.

Phil and Anne had a short fling (Credit: BBC)

Anne Howes

Anne was the wife of Terry Howes, meeting Phil on a stag do in 1992.

Phil fell for Anne but soon realised that she had a husband and was often cheating.

Anne lied that he marriage was over and that Terry was suicidal. Eventually Phil ended their affair after realising that that Anne was a liar who also had a secret young daughter.

Nadia married Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Nadia Boravac

Nadia was Phil’s first wife, marrying Phil in 1993. She was a Romanian refugee and wanted a visa to stay in England.

Meeting Phil in a bar, Phil felt bad for her when she revealed that she might be deported. He then agreed to a marriage of convenience.

Nadia continued her relationship with her boyfriend but came back to Phil whilst he was in a relationship with Kathy Beale.

She needed Phil to act as her husband for the Home Office investigations, with Phil allowing her to move in with him.

Nadia ended up sleeping Phil making Kathy throw her out of the house. When Kathy and Phil wanted to get married, Phil tracked down Nadia and paid her £1000 so that she would divorce him.

Sharon and Phil always come back to each other (Credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts

In 1992, Sharon was married to Grant but had rowed with him causing her to sleep with Grant’s brother, Phil.

Soon enough, Grant went to prison for assault as Sharon turned to Phil once more. When Grant’s released from prison, Sharon reunited with him as Phil married Nadia Boravac.

As Phil later moved on and got engaged to Kathy Beale, Grant played a tape that exposed Sharon and Phil’s affair.

In 2001, Sharon and Phil got back together but split up when Sharon revealed that she was infertile after having an abortion.

In 2012, both Jack Branning and Phil ended up proposing to Sharon. Sharon chose Jack but then moved in with Phil after realising that Jack still loved Ronnie Mitchell.

Sharon and Phil reunited once more in 2013 and got married in 2014. After the wedding, Phil’s ex Shirley took her anger out at Sharon and shot Phil. Fortunately, Phil survived and stayed married to Sharon until 2020 as Phil discovered that Sharon was pregnant with Keanu Taylor’s baby.

Kathy is the mother of Phil’s son, Ben (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Kathy Beale

In 1993, Kathy and Phil got into a relationship and still remained strong when Nadia Boravac slept with Phil and exposed him to Kathy.

However, they ended up breaking up as Phil tracked down the man who raped Kathy, with Kathy feeling as though Phil didn’t believe her.

Phil and Kathy later got engaged but things hit a rocky patch when Grant played a tape at their engagement party revealing a romantic dalliance with Sharon.

In 1996, Kathy gave birth to Ben Mitchell, with Phil getting jealous of how much time she was giving to her son. He then became an alcoholic and had an affair with fellow alcoholic Lorna Cartwright.

By 1999, things were truly irredeemable as Kathy had an affair with Phil’s brother, Grant. In 2000, Phil and Kathy confirmed that their relationship was over for good.

Roma was a mistake for Phil Mitchell (Credit: YouTube)

Roma

Roma had a one-night stand with Phil in 1997 when he was married to Kathy Beale.

She ended up confessing their moment of passion to Grant and a shocked Kathy.

Lorna and Phil had alcohol issues is common (Credit: YouTube)

Lorna Cartwright

Lorna met Phil at an AA meeting in 1997, as his marriage to Kathy was crumbling.

They soon had an affair behind Kathy’s back with Phil always returning to Lorna despite wanting to end things.

Whilst Kathy and Phil were in Paris, Phil received a suicide letter from Lorna which made him admit his affair to his wife. Kathy then threw her wedding ring in the River Seine.

Kathy tried to help Lorna with her struggles but then lashed out when she realised who she was. Lorna survived her suicide attempt and turned up at another AA meeting bumping into Phil 18 years later.

Annie had a fling with Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Annie Palmer

Annie Palmer had a fling with Phil in 1998 after setting up a business with him, whilst having a fling with loan shark Conor Flaherty.

She loved watching the two men compete against each other for her affections.

Lisa was with Phil for 2 years (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Lisa Shaw

Lisa Shaw was with Phil from 1999-2001. She became pregnant with Phil’s baby, with Phil wanting her to have an abortion. He then asked her to move in with him after agreeing to have the baby but Lisa had a miscarriage.

Lisa soon became jealous of Phil’s ex Kathy Beale making Phil cheat on her with Mel Owen after she had a fight with Lisa.

Lisa soon left Phil and ended up keeping a second pregnancy a secret from him. She then shot Phil and passed her baby off as Mark Fowler’s.

Phil eventually found out that baby Louise was his causing a lot of trouble over the years as Lisa abandoned and kidnapped Louise.

Mel’s Phil’s late lover (Credit: BBC)

Mel Owen

Mel and Phil had a one-night stand in 2000. Despite Mel going on to marry Steve Owen, Phil always rushed to protect her, helping bail her out of £30,000.

The pair kissed once more in 2018, however Mel soon died in 2019 after being hit by a lorry.

Kate was an undercover cop (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Kate Morton

Kate and Phil first met in 2002 as Phil was visiting Jamie Mitchell in hospital.

Phil soon got into a relationship with Kate but she told him that she was a nail technician called Tyler.

Kate eventually confessed that she was an undercover cop trying to get him done for Lisa Fowler’s murder (Lisa later came back from the dead).

They ultimately married each other despite this, with the marriage lasting between 2003-2005.

Kate ended their marriage after Phil was arrested for attempted robbery and assault – he was framed by Den Watts.

Phil was with Stella too (Credit: ITV)

Stella Crawford

Stella was Phil’s lawyer in 2006 but soon started dating Phil, with Ben Mitchell trying to break them up.

She started tormenting Ben and persuaded him to get Phil to propose to her.

On the day of the wedding, Ben confessed what Stella had been doing to him, making Stella run away to an abandoned factory with Phil following her.

In 2007, Stella then jumped off the factory roof and killed herself although Phil was arrested for murder until the CCTV proved that he was innocent.

Suzy moved in with Phil (Credit: BBC)

Suzy Branning

As some heavies turned up at Suzy’s salon, Phil saved Suzy by bringing her home. She then slept with him.

Later on, Suzy moved in with Phil but Ben didn’t like her. Phil soon cheated on Suzy with Shirley Carter.

Suzy found this out and told Phil that she was pregnant. This was all a lie to con him out of his money, with Suzy eventually being rumbled by Shirley and being forced out of Walford.

Phil and Shirley’s relationship was on and off (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter

Shirley and Phil first got together in 2008 when Phil was an alcoholic, using her as a mother figure for Ben.

She forgave Phil for his drug addiction and his affairs with Rainie Cross and Glenda Mitchell.

They briefly got engaged in 2011 but never did get married to each other.

She finished her relationship with Phil when she found out that he had been protecting Ben over the murder of her best friend Heather Trott.

When Sharon and Phil were together, Phil started an affair with Shirley. On Phil and Sharon’s wedding day, Shirley shot Phil out of jealousy.

Shirley and Phil were last together in 2014, although Shirley’s feelings for Phil were always present.

Dawn and Phil had an affair in 2009 (Credit: BBC)

Dawn Swann

In 2009, whilst with Garry Hobb, Dawn began an affair with Garry’s boss, Phil.

Phil later ended the affair but Minty found out and threatened to tell Garry the truth.

Instead of confessing, Dawn ended up getting engaged to Garry.

Minty told Garry about the affair making Garry jilt Dawn on their wedding day. However, she was able to go after him and sailed off on a boat with him.

Rainie and Phil bonded over drugs (Credit: BBC)

Rainie Cross

Phil and Rainie bonded over their use of drugs, with Phil first getting addicted to cocaine after trying some of Rainie’s.

Phil and Rainie briefly kissed after Phil was sent photos from his past.

The pair had a fling with each other in 2010 and 2011 although it never developed into something serious.

Yes, Phil’s even been with Tracey (Credit: BBC)

Tracey

Tracey’s been in Walford for a longggg time but never really says much. However, she managed to charm the likes of Phil Mitchell as in 2020 she revealed to Mo Harris that she slept with Phil.

Glenda once slept with Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Glenda Mitchell

Glenda tried to befriend Phil in 2010 but he wasn’t interested. However, in 2022, Billy Mitchell revealed to Eve that Phil actually did sleep with Glenda once.

Phil slept with Tanya (Credit: ITV)

Tanya Cross

Tanya Cross and Phil dated in 2013. They ended up sleeping together with Tanya making a drunken move on Phil on their second date. Things didn’t really develop into much though.

Denise was with Phil in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Phil Mitchell’s lovers: Denise Fox

Denise had a one-night stand with Phil in 2016 and soon gave birth to their son Raymond in 2017.

He was put up for adoption but his adoptive parents ended up dying leading Denise to bring him up.

Phil wanted to go to court to get joint custody of his son but ultimately backed out, allowing Denise to bring Raymond up if he could see him.

Kat is currently with Phil (Credit: BBC)

Kat Slater

Phil and Kat have been engaged since 2022. They did have a wedding day but it didn’t end in marriage.

Kat’s ex Alfie turned up to win her back just as Sharon was declaring her love to Phil.

However, Kat and Phil still remained together and decided to simply postpone the wedding. But, will she be the last of Phil’s lovers? Will he finally settle down with Kat?

