EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has admitted she is desperate to return to the soap.

The actress, 55, made her debut earlier this year for a short stint as Lola Pearce’s long-lost mother Emma Harding.

But she finished filming just weeks later.

And now she has opened up about her desire to reprise her role for a longer stint.

She told The Sun: “It felt like winning the lottery to be offered this part. I would love it if my character Emma had a bigger role in the future.”

Patsy added: “I already miss filming. I would absolutely consider a return — it would be wonderful.”

It comes just weeks after Patsy confirmed she had quit EastEnders.

Patsy shared a couple of photos of herself wearing sunglasses and holding a suitcase as she prepared to jet off for a holiday in the sun.

EastEnders star wants to return to the soap

In the post, Patsy revealed that she had finished filming her role in EastEnders.

She also shared that she has been suffering from a severe chest infections.

She wrote: “We’re leaving on a jet plane! Don’t know when I’ll be back again…. Going to the heat.

“Great news this Friday that my severe chest infection I’ve nursed since December has now been diagnosed.

“I’m on the right antibiotics and need to convalesce for a bit and will be right back on my feet!!!”

Patsy then added: “Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @bbceastenders for being so kind and loving to me.

“Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EE family. Costume, makeup, AD’s, Ang at the help desk.. the fabulous @jamie_b10 and the phenomenal @danielle_harold for making me laugh my arse off everyday.

“I love you both… @theemmabarton so so many people…. A new adventure begins. PS cannot forget the best agent in the world @celebagentsuk David Hahn and Sue I love you both.”

She followed the caption with four red heart emojis.

Patsy’s co-star, Danielle Harold, has sent her good wishes to her on-screen mum, commenting: “You forgot meeeee!! I miss you already have the best time see you when you’re back love you xxxxxx.”

Other followers were quick to send their love to Patsy.

One fan wrote: “Have a wonderful time and put your feet up. Loved you in EastEnders.”

Another said: “Get well soon Patsy , enjoy the sun. It’s lovely seeing you on screen , hope to see you in different things more often you have a real presence.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

