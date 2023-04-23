EastEnders star Patsy Kensit issues warning to fans over worrying scam

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has issued a warning to fans over a scam online. The actress reached out to fans to warn them of scammers using her name and picture to try and get access to them.

Noticing a number of fake Patsy Kensit accounts online, Patsy called them out. Posting a screenshot of one she added: “Totally fake acc. Please do not follow.”

The actress said: “I just want to alert anyone who may follow me that this actually has nothing to do with me. Please do not follow. I’m working on finding the intruder immediately. Thanks Patsy.”

She added: “To everyone thank you for reporting and blocking this [expletive]. Only blue tick acc is me… ignore ignore block report and know I’m so grateful to you all.

“I have the best followers and cannot thank you enough for your positivity and kindness. BLUE TICK only.”

Patsy Kensit wants to return to EastEnders

Meanwhile Patsy recently opened up about wanting to return to EastEnders. The actress, 55, made her debut earlier this year for a short stint as Lola Pearce’s long-lost mother Emma Harding.

But she finished filming just weeks later. And now she has opened up about her desire to reprise her role for a longer stint.

She told The Sun: “It felt like winning the lottery to be offered this part. I would love it if my character Emma had a bigger role in the future.” Patsy added: “I already miss filming. I would absolutely consider a return — it would be wonderful.”

It came just weeks after Patsy confirmed she had quit EastEnders. Patsy shared a couple of photos of herself wearing sunglasses and holding a suitcase as she prepared to jet off for a holiday in the sun.

Patsy then added: “Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @bbceastenders for being so kind and loving to me.

“Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EE family. Costume, makeup, AD’s, Ang at the help desk.. the fabulous @jamie_b10 and the phenomenal @danielle_harold for making me laugh my arse off everyday.

“I love you both… @theemmabarton so so many people. A new adventure begins. PS cannot forget the best agent in the world @celebagentsuk David Hahn and Sue I love you both.”

