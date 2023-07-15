EastEnders villain Nish Panesar will get his comeuppance, star Gillian Taylforth has promised. The businessman has amassed a laundry list of enemies since arriving in Walford last year.

Viewers watched this week as Nish conspired to manipulate Rocky Cotton on his stag night to steal his honeymoon from him. And it’s safe to say that Gillian’s character Kathy will not be happy.

In a cliffhanger ending Rocky bet the couple’s honeymoon cruise to Greece in a round of poker to Nish – and lost. But it was Nish’s scheming that infuriated viewers.

And it is his actions that have sent him rocketing up the list of suspects to be killed at Christmas. Fans know one man will meet his end as seen in an explosive flash-forwarded.

Now actress Gillian has promised that even if he doesn’t die at Christmas – Nish will get his comeuppance. And Kathy will be there to help.

Does Nish die at Christmas in EastEnders?

“I don’t think it could be linked to [Christmas],” she said to press, according to Digital Spy. “But karma is a great thing.

“And he does get a comeuppance for that, anyway, for stealing my honeymoon. Don’t worry about that.” She added: “I can’t say much more than that.”

In this week’s episodes the cufflinks from the flash-forward were also spotted again. They were revealed to be Nish’s – but he lost them in the poker game.

They were won by Rocky, but he gave them away – to Jack Branning. Does it mean Nish will be the Christmas murder victim?

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw recently revealed he had been working on the whodunnit plot since he first joined the show last year. He said: “It’s been in the pipeline since I took over at the beginning of last year.

“I was looking for a blockbuster story for 2023 and there was clearly an appetite for a ‘whodunnit’, but I was reluctant to play a ‘whodunnit’ in the traditional form, largely due to the spectacularly brilliant Who Killed Lucy storyline, that was not just hugely successful but also incredibly gripping throughout.”

