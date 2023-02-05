EastEnders ‘signs up acting legend for exciting new role’

EastEnders has reportedly signed up a comedy and acting legend for an exciting new role in latest news.

Iconic actress Vicki Michelle will apparently soon make her debut Albert Square after joining the BBC soap.

Vicki Michelle is joining EastEnders later this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The ‘Allo ‘Allo! star, 72, played waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche in the 1980s sitcom set in World War Two in France.

According to The Sun, Essex-born Vicki will begin filming for her new role later this month.

She is due to appear in several episodes.

A source told the publication: “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on her role, but she will definitely stir up some drama.

“Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans.”

The actress isn’t a newcomer to soaps.

EastEnders news

In 2007 she began playing Patricia Foster in Emmerdale for two years.

Vicki has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity MasterChef.

ED! has contacted EastEnders for comment.

Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans.

Meanwhile, EastEnders has been slammed by former star Danny Dyer following his exit from the soap.

Just over a month after his departure from the BBC soap, Danny has spoken out about his decision to leave.

He has slated the soap’s viewing figures and explained that this was a reason for his exit.

Danny Dyer has opened up on his views of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Sun, Danny revealed: “All I got for the past couple of years was, ‘You still in that EastEnders? I don’t watch it anymore.’ Constantly, that was the thing.

“When I first came in there was like seven or eight million people watching it, of course because of streaming services and all that stuff a lot less people do watch it. It was more that people didn’t watch it anymore, ‘you still in that?’ it was all that sort of dialogue.”

Read more: Who left EastEnders in 2022?

He then added that he felt as though his character Mick had lost his sense of purpose in the soap, stating: “I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore, it was an odd thing.”

Mick’s exit has left the door open for Danny to reprise the role in the future.

Currently, Mick is missing so he has the option to come back if he’d like.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.