The latest EastEnders news appears to suggest the soap could be welcoming Molly Rainford to Albert Square, following her stint on ballroom dancing series Strictly Come Dancing.

Molly finished as a runner-up on Strictly last year, and it seems her TV career has only just begun!

The actress is reportedly being eyed to join the cast of EastEnders, as new faces come in to replace Danny Dyer, who recently exited as Mick Carter.

Molly Rainford took on the Strictly dancefloor alongside her partner Carlos Gu last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders news: Strictly star Molly Rainford ‘lands role’

Reports claim that Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has landed a role in the BBC soap.

Molly has already achieved huge success on TV as she was originally a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent and a presenter on Friday Download.

She also appears as the title character in CBBC show Nova Jones.

Molly then won over the nation’s hearts during her appearance on Strictly alongside pro dancer Carlos Gu.

But we have a feeling that it won’t be the last time we see the actress on our screens.

Molly joins a long line of former finalists who’ve gone on to bigger things than competitors who’ve ultimately triumphed.

Molly could be headed to Albert Square later this year as she’s reportedly bagged herself a role in EastEnders.

Molly Rainford could be playing the daughter of a new family moving to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Who will she play?

The star will reportedly play the daughter in a new family moving to the Queen Vic after previous landlord, Mick Carter, disappeared.

Things took a dramatic turn over Christmas, as Danny Dyer exited the soap as Mick Carter.

Mick tragically vanished at sea following a car crash on the clifftop.

With Mick gone, his wife Linda recently decided to sell the pub as she struggled to run it without him.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Molly joins a long line of former finalists who’ve gone on to bigger things than competitors who’ve ultimately triumphed.

“But anyone who saw her on Strictly could see the entertainment world was her oyster.”

Entertainment Daily has approached the BBC for comment.

Read more: Strictly star Tyler West ‘set to make romance with co-star official after seeking advice from friends’

Are you looking forward to seeing Molly in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.