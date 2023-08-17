EastEnders star welcomes third baby and shares adorable pictures and tot’s cute name

Former EastEnders star Neil McDermott has shared the news that his wife has given to their third child.

The actor, who played Ryan Malloy on the soap, shared the happy news on his Instagram account.

Neil and wife Michelle Edwards already have two children together – a daughter and a son. The actor made the happy announcement today (Thursday, August 17), in a series of emotional family snapshots.

Neil played Ryan Malloy on the BBC soap opera (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Neil McDermott shares baby news as third child is born

Neil took to the social media page to share a picture of the new addition. One snap shows Michelle cradling the newborn – a baby girl.

In the same post, Neil also announced that they have chosen to name their bundle of joy Maria Jolene. He went on to describe the joyful first meeting of the three siblings.

He shared the pictures with the caption: “Welcome to the world. Maria Jolene McDermott. Born Tuesday at 4.18pm. 8 pound 3. Thank you Michelle for carrying our beautiful daughter and going through another pregnancy and all that entails. I don’t know how you do it.”

He continued: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear DVT socks. I love you. Thanks for all the messages. We are home, happy and safe. And Baby number 3 is thriving. And Babies number 1 and 2 adore their baby sister.”

Neil briefly returned to EastEnders earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Who did Neil McDermott play on EastEnders?

Neil played Ryan Malloy on the soap from 2009 – 2016. He was the brother of Whitney Dean, and father of Lily Slater.

After serving a short time in prison for the murder of Rob Grayson, Ryan was released – due to lack of evidence – in 2016. He chose to leave Walford, imploring Lily to join him in Wakefield.

He later returned for a brief stint earlier this year, coming back to Walford for daughter Lily’s teenage pregnancy. However, his behaviour upset both Lily and Stacey, and his daughter instructed him to leave – which he did, but not before cutting his child maintenance payments back to the bare minimum.

