EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry pays tribute to ‘warrior’ wife on big milestone following her cancer battle

In EastEnders news, Navin Chowdhry has opened up about his wife’s cancer battle in an emotional Instagram post. The Nish Panesar actor has been married to wife Charlie for 12 years.

And this week he has shared an emotional tribute to her after her cancer battle. Marking two years since she had chemotherapy, he posted a picture of a cup.

EastEnders news: Navin’s tribute

Navin captioned it: “2 years ago. Mrs C lifted the cup! All my love to all the cancer warriors out there. Cancer awareness does not end in October. #breastcancerawarenessmonth #cancerawareness #cancerwarrior.”

Earlier this year Navin posted an Instagram video where he talked about his wife’s battle. “I just felt this sudden overwhelming urge absolutely compelled just to say, to breast cancer, go [expletive] yourself.”

He added: “My wife was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer back in the summer of 2020. And like so many of you out there it just opens a world that you hope you never see.

EastEnders star shares sweet message about wife’s cancer battle

“It just hits home, the bravery courage and soul, and spirit of all you cancer warriors out there. And just how profoundly moving your resilience and the fight that you have within you to take this battle on.”

The actor also paid tribute to his wife’s strength during their anniversary in 2021. Navin wrote a sweet post, which said: “To my wife – the strongest, bravest, loudest woman I have ever met and the most positive light in my life. I love you.”

EastEnders fans are convinced Nish and Priya will have an affair but will they? (Credit: BBC)

While in real-life Navin is a devoted husband and father, on-screen he plays a controlling villain. Convicted killer Nish is engaged in a battle of wills with wife Suki.

He exerts control over her but lately fans have been predicting an affair for Nish. But they think he will embark on a passionate romp with son Ravi’s ex Priya.

One fan wrote: “Priya & Nish, why am I getting potential affair vibes?” Another EastEnders viewer predicted: “Priya and Nish are going to have an affair – I’m calling it now.”

A third person agreed: “Nish and Priya will sleep together soon. Nish is definitely interested in the young lady. I think Nish is underestimating Priya. She is smart and knows Nish is attracted to her. I can see her blackmailing Nish for money.”

