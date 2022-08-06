EastEnders’ Jake Wood sends fans wild as he reunites with on-screen brother Scott Maslen

EastEnders star Jake Wood has sent fans wild after sharing the news he has reunited with his on-screen soap brother Scott Maslen.

The actor played Max Branning for 15 years before quitting the soap last year.

But he has remained close with his co-stars and last night (August 5) reunited with Scott, who plays his brother Jack Branning.

The pair were joined by Scott’s music producer wife Estelle Rubio.

EastEnders news: Jake and Scott reunite

Jake captioned the snap: “Birthday catch up with the younger brother @mrscottmaslen @estellerubiomusic.”

Fans are overjoyed with the reunion.

One said: “Branning Brothers back together!”

A second said: “My fave brothers in EastEnders.”

A third added: “Aw my favourite people love you guys @mrscottmaslen @mrjakewood @estellerubiomusic best people ever, love you all.”

“Please lovely Jake Wood go back to EastEnders,” pleaded another.

EastEnders reunions aplenty

Jake makes quite the habit of running into old co-stars and taking selfies.

He recently delighted fans are spotting old pal Adam Woodyatt, Ian Beale himself, at a station.

He captioned the post: “Bumped into this legend at King’s Cross this morning @adamwoodyatt. Yeah that’s right, we’re theatre bods now.”

Jake’s followers were thrilled to see the two together.

One fan wrote: “Brilliant photo guys! Small world indeed. Love that ‘Max’ and ‘Ian’ would probably avoid each other at King’s Cross, but Jake and Adam will have a laugh and take a great selfie.

“Miss you both on EastEnders, not the same without either of you.”

A second fan wrote: “Yes, two legends.”

Another said: “Great pic guys.”

Jake exited EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

Jake quit the soap last year – and there’s no sign of him returning as Max Branning.

In his absence it was revealed that Linda Carter was carrying his daughter – now a baby called Annie.

And with Rainie Cross’ exit, there is no reason for Max to return to the Square.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

