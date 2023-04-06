EastEnders’ Di Marco family were last seen all together in Walford back in 2001 but news has reached us that the family have reunited once more.

Yes, the former EastEnders stars met up with each other to catch up over a nice dinner, as seen on Michael Greco’s Instagram. The cast members – who played Rosa, Beppe, Teresa and Nicky – reunited 25 years on from their first appearance in Albert Square. This has led to many of the soap’s fans saying the same thing after seeing the four back together again.

The Di Marco consisted of Rosa, Gianni, Beppe, Teresa and Nicky. The family entered the soap 25 years ago in 1998, with everybody leaving in 2001, apart from Beppe and his son, Joe. Now the cast members who played the iconic characters have reunited once more.

The actors who played Rosa, Beppe, Teresa and Nicky recently enjoyed a meal together. The actor who played Gianni, Marc Bannerman, wasn’t present but Louise Jameson, Michael Greco, Leila Birch and Carly Hillman were all able to make the special occasion.

Not seen this lot for 25 years! My Eastenders mum and sisters. Was incredible to catch up them all and go down memory lane. @Lou_Jameson Di Marco family. pic.twitter.com/aw9kYefYTX — michael greco (@MichaelGreco2) April 3, 2023

EastEnders news: The Di Marco family reunite

Over on Michael Greco’s Twitter page, the four former EastEnders stars could be seen smiling at the camera whilst eating a lovely meal together and enjoying a couple of glasses of wine.

Not seen this lot for 25 years! My EastEnders mum and sisters.

Feeling nostalgic after the reunion, Michael wrote: “Not seen this lot for 25 years! My EastEnders mum and sisters. Was incredible to catch up them all and go down memory lane. @Lou_Jameson Di Marco family.”

Fans want the Di Marcos, led by Michael Greco, back on their screens (Credit: Splash News)

Fans are begging for a Di Marco EastEnders comeback

After seeing the Di Marco family back together again 25 years later, fans have all been left saying the same thing. They’re all desperate for the Di Marcos to return to Walford.

One EastEnders fan was delighted by the reunion and rushed to tweet: “Saw this online earlier… It would be great for the family to return to the square one day…. Looks like a lovely catch up.”

Another EastEnders fan made a desperate plea to the soap’s bosses, hoping for Michael Greco and the whole Di Marco clan to return to their roots, commenting: “They really should write you all back into EE!” A third viewer agreed with others, wishing that the show could return to the good old days where the Di Marco gang ruled Walford, stating: “DI Marcos should come back to the Square. It’s never been the same.”

Rosa actress, Louise Jameson, is now a regular in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Where are the Di Marco family now?

The Di Marco family actors have all moved on from their Walford roots, sadly showing no signs of a potential comeback being on the cards. Rosa Di Marco actress Louise Jameson is now a regular on rival soap, Emmerdale. She plays the role of Rhona Goskirk’s mum, Mary Goskirk. Michael Greco is also still acting, with the star set to appear in the upcoming prequel of The Hunger Games.

Leila Birch has gone on to provide voiceovers for video games such as Marvel’s Iron Man VR and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Her on-screen sister, Carly Hillman, last appeared on television in 2003, starring in Harry and Cosh. Marc Bannerman, who couldn’t make the meal, still works in television, with his last job seeing him narrate a documentary titled The Real Cops & Robbers.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Do you remember the Di Marco family in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!