EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has hit out at shoppers for “leaning over her” in supermarkets.

The Sonia Fowler actress has raged over people in supermarkets not adhering to social distancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cassidy (@natcass1)

What did EastEnders star Natalie say?

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Ready for another day with my girls.

“The data we receive each day from the news is so upsetting. I just wanted to say I’m thinking of everyone who has lost someone and thinking of the people whose loved ones are in hospital.

“I’m thinking of people on their own and the doctors and nurses who are dealing with it each day.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray finds a new victim

“It’s very easy to sit and moan about not seeing family or not being able to go to a pub for lunch, not being able to go to your gym or have your nails done.

“But it’s really not that bad. Keep going, remember how lucky we are.

“Oh, and be kind when you’re out shopping and stop rushing because it’s driving me mad being walked into or leaned over every bloody time I go out.

Natalie Cassidy plays Sonia Fowler in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“I’m really not going to take the 87 plums on the shelf, just wait patiently two metres away from me. And others. Cheers.”

Fans rallied to support Natalie’s comments.

One fan replied: “Agree more needs to be done to remind shoppers to stay back and wait!!!”

Another agreed saying: “Well said.”

A third said: “I couldn’t agree more!”

Natalie has been passionately supporting lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans flock to support the star

Another said: “Love this! I am a nurse and currently have Covid. I’m not too bad thankfully but it’s so scary for those with underlying medical conditions.

“The virus is so different for everyone and that’s what’s scary about it! Can’t wait for it all to be over.”

Natalie had previously begged fans to stay at home during lockdown.

Read more: EastEnders star Maisie Smith ‘planning own gym clothes line after soap exit’

On January 8, she tweeted: “Watching the news. For Goodness sake, please just stay at home.

“Don’t go out everyday to the supermarket because you’re bored. I know it’s hard.

“But please look at the NHS workers and think about what they’re going through everyday.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!