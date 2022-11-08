EastEnders is going to face big changes due to the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is taking place in November and December this year.

The BBC will be airing many of the football tournament’s live games which begins on November 20 to December 18.

This means that EastEnders will be facing schedule and channel changes.

The EastEnders schedule will change during the World Cup (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on during the World Cup?

On Monday, November 21 there will be an episode of EastEnders in its usual timeslot of 7.30pm on BBC One.

Tuesday, November 22 will see EastEnders air at 7.30pm on BBC Two.

On Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday November 24 the soap will also at 7.30pm on BBC Two.

Sam makes a discovery about Amy (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in EastEnders next week?

There is currently no information on these episodes, however this is what viewers can look forward to next week.

In next week’s scenes Jack organises a belated birthday dinner for Amy as she refused to leave her room on the day.

Sam manages to get herself invited.

Meanwhile Amy argues with Denzel, Nugget and Lily about the rumours that have been spread about her.

Denzel tries to make amends with Amy but she brushes him off.

Sam arrives at the Branning house to give Amy a dress and uses her old set of keys to get inside.

As she goes upstairs she walks in on Amy and is shocked by what she sees.

Later Sam and Amy head to The Vic together and Amy hopes the dinner invite will buy Sam’s silence.

Alfie finds himself in danger (Credit: BBC)

However Sam speaks to Jack in the toilets and tells him what she saw.

Meanwhile Alfie and the boys guess the code to Phil’s safe and find £30k inside.

Sam finds them and warns them to put it back.

But later a masked gunman jumps into Alfie’s cab and forces Alfie to be his getaway driver.

When Alfie takes a call, the gunman overhears about the money in Phil’s safe and demands he take him to Phil’s place.

At gunpoint, Alfie has no choice, but will the robber steal the cash?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

