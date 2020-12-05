EastEnders star Milly Zero has insisted she will return to the soap as Dotty Cotton – after Ian Beale was attacked.

The actress made an abrupt exit from the soap on November 24 when Dotty announced she was going to stay with her grandmother.

Dotty Cotton had vowed to destroy Ian (Credit: BBC)

Will Milly Zero return to EastEnders?

However, actress Milly was asked by a fan if she would be returning and she confirmed she is.

She tweeted: “Yes she will be!! I haven’t left the show.”

It comes after Dotty’s mortal enemy Ian Beale was left for dead after a horror attack.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick and Linda split up by Katy?

The soap didn’t include Dotty on the official suspect list – but that’s nothing new.

When the Who Killed Lucy? storyline was running they didn’t include her real killer Bobby on the list either.

Yes she will be!! I haven’t left the show X — Milly Zero (@millyzero) December 3, 2020

So could Dotty have been the one to attack Ian?

She could have been hiding around Walford waiting for her opportunity to strike and take revenge on him.

Dotty was left off the official suspects list (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dotty Cotton left off the Ian Beale attack suspect list

The soap confirmed the eight suspects last night.

Tina Carter was covered in blood after a clash with Ian.

Rainie Highway could be seen rushing through Walford on a mission. Ian had ruined her chances of being a mother again.

Her husband Stuart could be seen burning something at the allotments.

However Ian was left for dead on the floor of the Vic (Credit: BBC)

Ian’s brother Ben could be seen leaving the pub where Ian had been attacked.

Peter Beale, still furious at his dad, could be seen nursing his own wounds looking bloodied and bruised.

His brother Bobby looked to be suffering from a mental health episode in an alleyway after Peter tried to convince him to kill Ian.

Read more: EastEnders confirms eight suspects as Ian Beale is brutally attacked

However, Max Branning could be seen looking like he had taken revenge on Ian for his blackmail attempts.

And Suki Panesar rounded out the suspects but looked a lot less suspicious than the rest.

She sat at a bar in front of the CCTV – looking like she was setting up her own alibi for Ian’s attack.

But who do you think did it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!