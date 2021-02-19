EastEnders fans are convinced Max Branning will be murdered in tonight’s episode (Friday, February 19) after his fight with Mick Carter.

Max, who is played by Jake Wood, is set to leave Albert Square this week.

Last year Linda began an affair with Max, feeling as if Mick no longer wanted to be with her.

Max and Linda had an affair (Credit: BBC)

However when Mick told Linda that the reason for his behaviour was because he had been sexually abused as a child by Katy Lewis, who recently came back into his life, she ended things with Max.

Over the last few weeks, Max has been trying to win back Linda, but she’s made it clear she doesn’t love him.

In last night’s episode, Mick walked into The Vic and warned Max to keep away from Linda.

Mick warned Max to keep away from his wife (Credit: BBC)

However when Max told him that Linda was only with him out of pity, Mick punched him sending him flying over a table.

But viewers thing someone will kill Max and that will be his exit plot.

#Eastenders Oh FFS. they've only just wrapped up the "Who tried to kill Ian?" storyline. Now we've got "Who killed Max?" to look forward to? #SameShitDifferentToilet — Adonis Goldstein (@dinogoldie) February 18, 2021

Why do I have a feeling Max is gonna get killed off #EastEnders — tishaa;mariieey (@MisTintehotbabe) February 18, 2021

EastEnders Spoilers: Is Max going to be killed off?

Whilst fans are wondering whether Max will be killed off, it looks like the door will be left open for his return.

Spoilers reveal in tonight’s episode of EastEnders Jack steps in to try and diffuse the situation between Mick and Max.

As Mick leaves, Jack realises what Max has done and his blood runs cold.

Mick tells his wife that they can’t move on if Max is still around. Furious, Linda goes to Max’s and reiterates that she doesn’t love him.

Max plans to leave Walford but fans predict he’ll be killed off (Credit: BBC)

She tells him never to speak to her again and to leave Walford. Max tries to tell her that he loves her, but she leaves.

Jack reiterates to Max what Linda said – he needs to leave.

Soon Max heads to the tube station realising no one in Walford wants him to stay.

As he walks away from his life in Walford, holding little Abi, he makes a big decision…

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

