EastEnders’ Max Bowden’s pregnant ex ‘humiliated and disrespected’ by new relationship with Shona McGarty

EastEnders star Max Bowden left his pregnant ex feeling “humiliated and disrespected” after embarking on a relationship with co-star Shona McGarty.

The Ben Mitchell actor, 27, is expecting a baby with his ex Roisin Buckle, 36.

But according to pals, Roisin was heartbroken after discovering Max had moved on while they were on a break.

According to The Sun, she told a friend: “I feel humiliated and disrespected.”

But it was revealed last month how Max and Shona had grown close after they were spotted on a series of dates.

However he was even pictured leaving her house after spending the night.

Now sources have revealed that Max and Shona’s relationship has been a blow to pregnant Roisin.

A source told The Sun: “It has been dreadful for Roisin, she feels humiliated and disrespected.

“She never expected Max to move on so quickly. She believed they were on a break, taking time out of their relationship to sort out their differences.

EastEnders star Max Bowden left ex humiliated

“Having to see him and Shona together has been heartbreaking.”

The source added: “And during this time she didn’t think he was involved with anyone else. She’s always been such a private person and now feels like she’s at the centre of a real-life EastEnders plot.”

The actor met insurance executive Roisin last summer – with him moving in with her in October.

It is claimed the pair planned to start a family – and to their shock Roisin soon fell pregnant leaving the couple delighted.

Max and Shona play Ben Mitchell and Whitney Dean in EastEnders but have grown close off-screen (Credit: BBC)

Max even took her to the EastEnders set to show her off – and to gush about becoming a dad.

However cracks began to show and the pair decided to take a break.

But Roisin was left devastated when a friend broke the news to her that Max had grown closer to co-star Shona.

However the source said: “Roisin burst into tears – she was devastated he hadn’t told her. She was six months pregnant and the man she was having a baby with was already seeing someone else.

“She felt heartbroken, humiliated and disrespected. Luckily she’s got a close group of friends around her who rallied round. She couldn’t believe what was happening. It was like her whole world was crumbling around her.”

An EastEnders spokeswoman has been contacted for comment.

